Apple is Now Directly Selling Sony’s DualShock 4 Wireless Controller

Apple launched iOS 13, tvOS 13, macOS Catalina, a few months back which brought a handful of additions to the table, which includes support for Microsoft's Xbox Controllers and Sony's DualShock 4 controllers. Since the company's Apple Arcade gaming platform debuted with iOS 13, it makes perfect sense for the wireless controller support. Now, Apple has added Sony's DualShock 4 controller to Apple.com. Let's dive in to see some more details on the matter.

DualShock 4 is Now Bring Sold on Apple's Online Store

Last month, Apple started selling Microsoft's Xbox controller but there was no sign of the DualShock 4 controller. If you're looking to get one for your iPhone, Apple TV or Mac, you can get it through Apple's online store. The controller is available at $59.95, which is the same price as that of the Xbox controller.

Raise your game with the iconic DUALSHOCK®4 wireless controller from Sony PlayStation®. It lets you play your favorite controller-supported games on your compatible iPad, iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV*. Designed for complete comfort and precision, the wireless controller works with hundreds of games that feature controller support on Apple devices, including those on Apple Arcade.

Other than this, the company has also added support for the PlayStation 4's gamepad with iOS 13, iPadOS, macOS Catalina and tvOS 13. You can simply pair the DualShock 4 controller with Apple's devices over Bluetooth and then be used to play games that feature controller support.

If you're looking to get the DualShock 4 controller for yourself, simply head over to Apple's website and get it. There will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more details on the matter.

That's all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on Apple selling the DualShock 4 controller? Are you subscribed to Apple Arcade? Share your views with us in the comments.