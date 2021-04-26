iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Fixes Annoying AirPods Auto Switching Issue

Feel like breaking your AirPods just because they do not switch properly between your devices? iOS and iPadOS 14.5 fixes that issue.

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Fixes the Nonsense AirPods Automatic Switching Bug

If you are looking for a good reason to download iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 right now, then here is one. According to the official changelog of the update, the issue where your AirPods might connect to the incorrect device is now fixed:

AirPods audio routing to incorrect device for Automatic Switching

But wait, it gets better from here. If you have noticed missed or duplicated AirPods automatic switching notifications, that has been fixed as well:

AirPods Automatic Switching notifications might be missing or duplicated

Given how much song and dance Apple made about this feature, it was actually quite surprising that this issue had been lingering around for far too long. Thankfully, iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 puts an end to this once and for all, and hopefully, you will connect to the right device every single time and be rightfully notified about it as well.

You can download the new updates right now. They are absolutely free for compatible devices, obviously. Simply launch the Settings app, go to General > Software Update and tap on Download and Install.

