iOS 13.5 Jailbreak Support for ALL Devices via unc0ver 5.0.0 Coming Soon

An iOS 13.5 jailbreak for all compatible devices, including the latest iPhone and iPad models, will be available soon with the release of unc0ver 5.0.0 tool. The jailbreak will take advantage of a 0day kernel vulnerability,

The security vulnerability that unc0ver 5.0.0 will be using was discovered by Pwn20wnd, who is popular for discovering iOS vulnerabilities. Because of this, unc0ver team asked users to go ahead and update their devices to iOS 13.5, instead of staying with their current operating system version because of a jailbreak.

Save $1,450 on ThinkPad X280 with Lenovo’s Doorbuster Memorial Day Offer (Now for Only $899)

We are going to release #unc0ver 5.0.0 with support for every signed iOS version on every device using a 0day kernel vulnerability from @Pwn20wnd in sponsorship with https://phonerebel.com very soon. Update your devices to 13.5 and follow our progress on https://unc0ver.dev.

We are going to release #unc0ver 5.0.0 with support for every signed iOS version on every device using a 0day kernel vulnerability from @Pwn20wnd in sponsorship with https://t.co/l4SDOTDUla very soon. Update your devices to 13.5 and follow our progress on https://t.co/cNIUANaJr2. — unc0ver Team (@unc0verTeam) May 21, 2020

Because of support for all iOS 13.5 devices, the latest products including iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, iPad Pro 2020, and iPhone SE, will be supported by this new unc0ver 5.0.0 jailbreak tool.

A benefit of using unc0ver is that it is supported on Windows, macOS and Linux. However, the installation process is not straightforward as it requires self-signing an IPA file using Cydia Impactor or AltStore, installing it on your iOS device, allowing profile permissions, and then launching the app to complete the process. Once the initial process is complete, you can then use your favorite package manager, like Cydia, to download and install tweaks to modify and enhance your iOS device interface and features.

unc0ver 5.0.0 is not out yet but it is currently being tested for stability with a limited group of users. We will keep you updated as soon as it is released, with how-to guides and other details.

Read more: