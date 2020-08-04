As Intel preps for the launch of its next-generation & 10nm Tiger Lake CPUs for the mainstream notebook segment, its high-performance Tiger Lake CPUs are also in the works for launch in Q1 2021.

Intel Tiger Lake-H High-Performance Notebook CPUs Targetting A Q1 2021 Launch Window, Will Be Positioned Against AMD's Zen 3 Powered Cezanne Lineup

According to the official documentation from notebook manufacturer, Compal, the Intel Tiger Lake-H series is planned for launch in the first quarter of 2021, that's nearly two quarters after the Tiger Lake-U series hits store shelves in various notebook configurations. The notebook manufacturer also highlights some key details for the Tiger Lake-H and Tiger Lake-U notebooks which show that Tiger Lake CPUs will be the first mobility chips to feature support for LPDDR5 memory which offers a significant boost in system bandwidth over LPDDR4. With that said, we cannot confirm LPDDR5 memory for Tiger Lake-U CPUs at the moment.

In terms of Intel ’s new products, 14-nanometer high-end products will launch an eight-core 14-nanometer Comet Lake H in the second quarter of 2020, and the mid-range product Rocket Lake will be launched at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 and will be used to Continue 14nm Nano Comet Lake. As for 10-nanometer, the eight-core Tiger Lake H for high-end products is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2011 but the memory only supports DDR4. The mid-range product Tiger Lake UP3 will be launched in the third quarter of 2020. It will support LPDDR5. Low-end CPUs for low-power Chromebooks and small notebook computers are expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2020 with Jasper Lake at 10 nm. Compal (via Videocardz & Momomo_US)

The 11th Generation Tiger Lake Family - Built For Mobile Laptops & Gaming Notebooks

The Intel Tiger Lake CPUs will be termed as the 11th Generation Core family and would be kept exclusive to laptops and gaming notebooks. The lineup would come in three flavors which would include Tiger Lake-Y, Tiger Lake-U, and Tiger Lake-H. There have been several leaks for Tiger Lake-Y and Tiger Lake-U processors which are being internally tested by various OEMs and laptop vendors who would integrate the CPUs in their next-generation devices.

The Tiger Lake-U family would consist of 15-28W TDP CPUs and would feature 4 cores and 8 threads, albeit at much higher clock speeds with boost nearing 4.50 GHz. These CPUs would also feature GT2 tier, Gen 12 Xe GPUs, and would come in the UP3 (BGA 1499) package. Tiger Lake-U will be the first to hit notebooks on 2nd September as reported earlier.

The documents from the manufacturer mention LPDDR5 support for the said family whereas the rest of the lineup will use either LPDDR4(X) memory. We have seen laptops with LPDDR4 and LPDDR4X memory featured alongside the Tiger Lake-U CPUs so we can expect multiple configurations with few higher-end & the more expensive variants offering LPDDR5 support.

Intel Tiger Lake vs AMD Renoir Mobility CPU Comparisons:

CPU Family Name Intel Tiger Lake-U AMD Renoir U-Series Family Branding Intel 11th Gen Core (U-series) AMD Ryzen 4000 (U-Series) Process Node 10nm 7nm CPU Core Architecture Willow Cove Zen 2 CPU Cores/Threads (Max) 4/8 8/16 Max CPU Clocks TBD (Core i7-1185G7) 4.2 GHz (Ryzen 7 4800U) GPU Core Architecture Xe Graphics Engine Vega Enhanced 7nm Max GPU Cores 96 EUs (768 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) Max GPU Clocks 1300 MHz? 1750 MHz TDP (cTDP Down/Up) 15W (12W-28W) 15W (10W-25W) Launch Mid 2020 March 2020

The Tiger Lake-Y family would consist of 4.5-9W TDP CPUs and would feature up to 4 cores and 8 threads. The GPU side would include a GT2 tier, Gen 12 Xe GPU. The Tiger Lake-Y processors will come in the UP4 (BGA 1598) package. The Tiger Lake-Y family would exclusively support LPDDR4X memory.

Then there's the high-performance Tiger Lake-H lineup that would consist of up to 8 core and 16 thread chips based on the new Willow Cove architecture. The CPUs would carry up to 34 MB of cache that's 24 MB L3 (3 MB L3 per core) and 10 MB L2 (1.25 MB per core). Tiger Lake CPUs will come with an asymmetrical 48/32 KB L1 cache and will fully support AVX2 & AVX-512 instructions. Tiger Lake-H CPUs would additionally feature Two-Level Memory (2LM) and SGX (Software Guard Extensions). Intel's Tiger Lake-H family would support DDR4 speeds up to 3200 MHz.

Intel Tiger Lake-H vs AMD Ryzen H-Series High-Performance CPU Comparisons:

CPU Family Name Intel Tiger Lake-H AMD Renoir H-Series AMD Cezanne-H Series Family Branding Intel 11th Gen Core (H-series) AMD Ryzen 4000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 5000 (H-Series) Process Node 10nm 7nm 7nm+ CPU Core Architecture Willow Cove Zen 2 Zen 3 CPU Cores/Threads (Max) 8/16 8/16 8/16 Max CPU Clocks TBD 4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS) TBD GPU Core Architecture Xe Graphics Engine Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega Enhanced 7nm Max GPU Cores 96 EUs (768 cores)? 8 CUs (512 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores)? Max GPU Clocks TBD 1750 MHz TBD TDP (cTDP Down/Up) 35W (45W cTDP) 35W (45W cTDP) 35W (45W cTDP) Launch Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2021?

As per previous reports, the Tiger Lake-H CPUs will ship with TDPs ranging from 35W to 45W. The Tiger Lake-U CPUs will range from 15W-28W while Tiger Lake-Y TDPs will range from 12W-25W. The Intel Tiger Lake-U and Tiger Lake-Y CPU lineups will be competing against AMD's Zen 2 powered Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' and Ryzen 5000 'Van Gogh' CPUs while Tiger Lake-H will be launching close to AMD's Cezanne-H family which is expected to feature the Zen 3 (7nm+) cores with incremental IPC gains and a slew of other features which are yet to be showcased.

The report also mentions another 14nm mobility replacement for Comet Lake-H and Comet Lake-U CPUs in the form of Rocket Lake-H and Rocket Lake-U. According to the details, the 12th Generation Core family would come in Rocket Lake-U 15W and Rocket Lake-S 35-125W flavors. The Rocket Lake-U family would feature up to 6 cores & 12 threads along with GT1 Xe graphics while Rocket Lake-H family would feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads with GT1 Xe graphics. Only Rocket Lake-U CPUs would come with SGX while both variants would support AVX2 / AVX-512 instructions. Rocket Lake-S would natively support DDR4-2933 MHz ram & Rocket Lake-U would support DDR4-2933 & LPDDR4X-3733 MHz memory.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4/DDR3L PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4/DDR3L PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake 14nm 8/16? TBA 400/500-Series? LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2020? Alder Lake 10nm? 16/32? TBA TBA LGA 1700 DDR5? PCIe Gen 4.0? 2021? Meteor Lake 7nm? TBA TBA TBA TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 4.0? 2022?

We can expect more details on Tiger Lake-H CPUs at CES 2021 (Digital Only Event) while the Rocket Lake mobility CPUs would gradually be introduced down the line after Intel releases its Tiger Lake CPU lineup in September.