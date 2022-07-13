Menu
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 13, 2022
The Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card has been pictured. (Image Credits: GamersNexus)_

Intel's Arc graphics cards are yet to launch anywhere outside of China however, GamersNexus has acquired an Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card aimed at the high-end gaming segment.

Intel's Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Design But Still No Word On Official Launch

The Intel Arc Limited Edition graphics card was teased by the blue team in early Q2 2022 when they announced their Alchemist GPU lineup along with the mobility variants. Since then, the Arc lineup is only launched in certain markets, first rolling out in entry-level laptop solutions and now rolling out to higher-end laptops. The desktop lineup has only seen one variant that's available for retail & that is the Arc A380 which is not offered by Intel themselves as a reference variant but a custom design by AIC, Gunnir.

While Gunnir is also working on its own triple-fan solution for high-end Arc GPUs, it looks like Intel has started sampling certain tech outlets its high-end Limited Edition graphics cards based on the Arc architecture. The first of these designs is the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition which was provided to GamersNexus. The tech outlet showed off the card during its recent video review of the Gunnir Arc A380 graphics card which we just mentioned above. The outlet has not provided any details on the card but we can definitely expect a review of the card to be on its way.

Currently, Intel's Arc drivers only support the ACM-G11 GPU, the one powering the A750 graphics card, on the mobility platform. So running the same drivers for the desktop variant may not give us accurate results. As such, Gamers Nexus might be waiting for the official drivers to land but when they do so is the big question. Nor do we know when these Arc graphics cards will be available to consumers. What we do know is that the winners of the Intel Xe-HPG scavenger hunt will be one of the first to get hands-on an Arc graphics card such as the high-end Arc A750 and Arc A770.

As for the Intel Arc A750 graphics card sample itself, it looks the same as the design from the renders and the one showcased at IEM 2022. The specs for the graphics card include a cut-down ACM-G11 GPU with 384 EUs, 3072 ALUs, and 12 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus at 16 Gbps, and a TGP around 200W.

We noticed that the card showcased at IEM 2022 was powered by an 8+6 connector configuration which means a maximum board power of 300W (150W+75W from connectors & 75W power from the PCIe interface). It is likely that the Limited Edition may come in both A770 and A750 variants. It will come with three DisplayPort connectors and a single HDMI connection. Intel has confirmed that the ARC Alchemist graphics card will support the newest DisplayPort 1.4a & HDMI 2.0b interfaces.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card VariantGPU VariantGPU DieExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusTGP
Arc A780Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)16 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit~275W
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)16 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit~250W
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit~250W
Arc A750Xe-HPG 384EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10384 EUs (TBD)3072 (TBD)12 GB GDDR616 Gbps192-bit~200W
Arc A580Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10256 EUs (TBD)2048 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps128-bit~150W
Arc A380Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G11128 EUs (TBD)1024 (TBD)6 GB GDDR615.5 Gbps96-bit~100W
Arc A350Xe-HPG 96 (TBD)Arc ACM-G1196 EUs (TBD)768 (TBD)4 GB GDDR616 Gbps64-bit~75W
Arc A310Xe-HPG 64 (TBD)Arc ACM-G1164 EUs (TBD)512 (TBD)4 GB GDDR616 Gbps64-bit~50W

