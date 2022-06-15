Intel’s High-End Arc A770 Custom Graphics Card With Triple-Fan Cooling Teased By GUNNIR

In addition to its custom Arc A380 graphics card reveal, GUNNIR has also teased its next-gen Intel Arc A770 custom design which features a triple-fan cooler.

Intel's High-End Arc A770 Desktop Graphics Card Custom Design Teased, Triple-Fan Design With Full ACM-G10 GPU

The Arc Alchemist lineup will include the flagship Arc A770 which will feature the full Arc ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores and a 256-bit bus interface. The previous rumor did state that the Arc A770 will come with lower memory and it looks like it was essentially an entirely different SKU as it will feature both 16 GB and 8 GB flavors. The core specifications will remain the same.

Intel’s First Arc Custom Graphics Card Pictured, Meet The GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon 6 GB With Full ACM-G11 GPU

Moving on, we have the mid-tier Intel Arc A750 and Arc A580. These cards are likely to compete with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 series lineup and are expected to feature 24 Xe-Cores (3072 ALUs) & 16 Xe-Cores (2048 ALUs), respectively. The Arc A750 is expected to feature 8 GB memory (256-bit) but it could also be equipped with 12 GB memory (192-bit bus) if it plans to go head to head against the 3060 series. The Arc A580 is expected to feature 8 GB of memory.

The design teased by GUNNIR definitely is a flagship variant which is also confirmed by the vendor over at its official webpage. The card itself looks like a 2.5 slot design with a massive heatsink that's cooled by a triple-fan cooling solution. Currently, the flagship Intel Arc Limited Edition graphics card, which is also an Intel reference design, rocks a dual-slot and dual-fan cooler. Based on the size of this card, it looks like it will require at least dual 8-pin connectors to boot while display outputs will include the standard triple DP and single HDMI ports.

You can expect all the modern features from the card such as support for Intel's XeSS, DirectX 12 Ultimate, Adaptive Sync, etc. The high-end Arc graphics card lineup is expected to launch later this Summer so stay tuned for more information.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':