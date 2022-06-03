Intel’s Flagship Arc Limited Edition Gaming Graphics Card Pictured at IEM 2022: Features 8+6 Pin Power Connectors, Full ACM-G10 GPU With 32 Xe Cores
At Intel's Extreme Master 2022, the blue team has showcased its flagship Arc Limited Edition Discrete graphics card for high-end gaming PCs.
Intel Gives Close-Up Look of Real Arc Limited Edition Flagship Gaming Graphics Card at IEM 2022
The Intel Arc Limited Edition graphics card will feature the flagship ACM-G10 'Alchemist' GPU configuration in a stunning body which features aluminum accents around the sides & an all-black shroud design. The close-up shots look identical to the teaser that Intel showcased during its 'On' event and we can also see that the card is powered by an 8+6 pin connector configuration which means a maximum board power of 300W (150W+75W from connectors & 75W power from the PCIe interface).
There is a more noticeable view of the I/O bracket with these new photos that uses three DisplayPort connectors and a single HDMI connection. Intel has confirmed that the new ARC Alchemist will begin graphics card architectures to support the newest DisplayPort 1.4a & HDMI 2.0b interfaces.
The printed circuit board displays as many as eight memory modules. From this observation, the card is possibly the 16 GB model (considered the flagship model of Intel's new line) so it is likely to be a premium variant of the flagship Arc 7 A770 graphics card which will utilize the full Arc ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe cores. Following are the expected specifications of the full Arc Alchemist dGPU lineup:
- Arc A770: ACM-G10 GPU, Up To 16 GB Memory (Faster Than RTX 3060 Ti)
- Arc A750: ACM-G10 GPU, Up To 12 GB Memory (Faster Than RTX 3060)
- Arc A580: ACM-G10 GPU, Up To 8 GB Memory (On Par With RTX 3060)
- Arc A380: ACM-G11 GPU, Up To 6 GB Memory (Faster Than RTX 3050)
- Arc A350: ACM-G11 GPU, Up To 4 GB Memory (On Par With RTX 3050)
- Arc A310: ACM-G11 GPU, Up To 4 GB Memory (Faster Than RX 6400)
We know that the Intel Arc discrete graphics card engineering sample was supplied with dual 8-pin connectors so the final version will feature a toned-down power requirement. The sides also feature a LED-illuminated 'Intel Arc' logo. The discrete graphics card lineup is slated for launch in late Summer 2022 since the blue team is still working on the software for its discrete graphics cards.
Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':
|Graphics Card Variant
|GPU Variant
|GPU Die
|Execution Units
|Shading Units (Cores)
|Memory Capacity
|Memory Speed
|Memory Bus
|TGP
|Arc A780
|Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|512 EUs (TBD)
|4096 (TBD)
|16 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|256-bit
|~275W
|Arc A770
|Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|512 EUs (TBD)
|4096 (TBD)
|16 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|256-bit
|~250W
|Arc A770
|Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|512 EUs (TBD)
|4096 (TBD)
|8 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|256-bit
|~250W
|Arc A750
|Xe-HPG 384EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|384 EUs (TBD)
|3072 (TBD)
|12 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|192-bit
|~200W
|Arc A580
|Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|256 EUs (TBD)
|2048 (TBD)
|8 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|128-bit
|~150W
|Arc A380
|Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G11
|128 EUs (TBD)
|1024 (TBD)
|6 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|96-bit
|~100W
|Arc A350
|Xe-HPG 96 (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G11
|96 EUs (TBD)
|768 (TBD)
|4 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|64-bit
|~75W
|Arc A310
|Xe-HPG 64 (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G11
|64 EUs (TBD)
|512 (TBD)
|4 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|64-bit
|~50W
News Source: @theBryceIsRt
