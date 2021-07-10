Intel’s Alder Lake and Raptor Lake PCH Fillings Pop On SATA Website

Recently, an Intel employee has posted compliance information to the SATA-IO for their upcoming platform controller hubs that will be part of both the 12 generation Alder Lake processor, but also the 13th generation Raptor Lake processor. One could speculate that with both being submitted at the same time that Raptor Lake would definitely be the successor to the Alder Lake line. The information given to the SATA-IO showcases specific device identifiers for Alder Lake and Raptor Lake — device IDs 7AB0 to 7ACB as well as 7A30 to 7A4B.





The LGA1700 socket will be a feature for both of the future computer processor series, and they will also utilize DDR5 and PCIe fifth generation hardware. Raptor Lake is set to improve on Intel's already advanced Hybrid Technology, allow for support for LPDDR5X memory, and will be available on both desktop and mobile platforms. Sources at VideoCardz obtained listings from Intel's website when the company posted embargo documents that were not to be publicly seen on the website. Since the accidental leak, the information has been removed from Intel's listings.

There is speculation that the new Intel Raptor Lake CPU series will become available as soon as the fourth quarter of 2022 instead of the third quarter of the same year as we recently reported last month. AMD is set to release their Zen4 CPU series right before Intel is ready to release the Raptor Lake line.

AMD's Zen4 CPU series, codenamed "Raphael", will utilize the 5nm Zen 4 core architecture, featuring a 6nm chiplet design. There is also rumor that AMD will increase the core counts and increase the IPC gain by 25 percent and achieve clock speeds up to 5 gigahertz in comparison to their previous Zen3 central processing unit series.

Intel Desktop CPU Series Rocket Lake-S Alder Lake-S Raptor Lake-S Meteor Lake-S Lunar Lake-S Estimated Release Date March 30, 2021 Q3 to Q4 2021 Q4 2022 TBD TBD Node Module 14nm 10nm Enhanced SuperFin 10nm Enhanced SuperFin 7nm Enhanced SuperFin TBD Core µArch Cypress Cove Golden Cove + Gracemont Raptor Cove + Gracemont Redwood Cove + Gracemont (undetermined) TBD Graphics µArch Gen12.1 Gen12.2 Gen12.2 Gen 12.7 Gen 13 Max Core up to 8 cores up to 16 (8+8) up to 24 (8+16) TBD TBD Socket LGA1200 LGA1700 LGA1700 TBD TBD Memory Support DDR4 DDR4/DDR5 DDR5 DDR5 DDR5 PCIe Gen PCIe 4.0 PCIe 5.0 PCIe 5.0 PCIe 5.0 PCIe 5.0 Intel Core Series 11th Gen Core-S 12th Gen Core-S 13th Gen Core-S 14th Gen Core-S 14th Gen Core-S Motherboard Chipset Series Intel 500 Intel 600 Intel 700 TBD TBD

AMD Zen CPU / APU Roadmap:

Zen Architecture Zen 1 Zen+ Zen 2 Zen 3 Zen 3+ Zen 4 Zen 5 Process Node 14nm 12nm 7nm 7nm 6nm? 5nm 3nm? Server EPYC Naples (1st Gen) N/A EPYC Rome (2nd Gen) EPYC Milan (3rd Gen) N/A EPYC Genoa (4th Gen)

EPYC Bergamo (5th Gen?) EPYC Turin (6th Gen) High-End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 (Chagal) N/A Ryzen Threadripper 6000 (TBA) TBA Mainstream Desktop CPUs Ryzen 1000 (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Matisse) Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) Ryzen 6000 (Warhol / Cancelled) Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) Ryzen 8000 (Granite Ridge) Mainstream Desktop . Notebook APU Ryzen 2000 (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Picasso) Ryzen 4000 (Renoir)

Ryzen 5000 (Lucienne) Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne)

Ryzen 6000 (Barcelo) Ryzen 6000 (Rembrandt) Ryzen 7000 (Phoenix) Ryzen 8000 (Strix Point) Low-Power Mobile N/A N/A Ryzen 5000 (Van Gogh)

Ryzen 6000 (Dragon Crest) TBA TBA TBA TBA

With both AMD and Intel are preparing their next generation series of central processors to be released during the last half of 2022, especially near the holiday season, both companies should see a larger increase in profit compared to recent years due to breaking newer technology at an extremely strategic time of year for most consumers.

Source: VideoCardz, SATA-IO, @KOMACHI_ENSAKA