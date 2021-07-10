  ⋮    ⋮  

Intel’s Alder Lake and Raptor Lake PCH Fillings Pop On SATA Website

By Jason R. Wilson
Recently, an Intel employee has posted compliance information to the SATA-IO for their upcoming platform controller hubs that will be part of both the 12 generation Alder Lake processor, but also the 13th generation Raptor Lake processor. One could speculate that with both being submitted at the same time that Raptor Lake would definitely be the successor to the Alder Lake line. The information given to the SATA-IO showcases specific device identifiers for Alder Lake and Raptor Lake — device IDs 7AB0 to 7ACB as well as 7A30 to 7A4B.

The LGA1700 socket will be a feature for both of the future computer processor series, and they will also utilize DDR5 and PCIe fifth generation hardware. Raptor Lake is set to improve on Intel's already advanced Hybrid Technology, allow for support for LPDDR5X memory, and will be available on both desktop and mobile platforms. Sources at VideoCardz obtained listings from Intel's website when the company posted embargo documents that were not to be publicly seen on the website. Since the accidental leak, the information has been removed from Intel's listings.

There is speculation that the new Intel Raptor Lake CPU series will become available as soon as the fourth quarter of 2022 instead of the third quarter of the same year as we recently reported last month. AMD is set to release their Zen4 CPU series right before Intel is ready to release the Raptor Lake line.

AMD's Zen4 CPU series, codenamed "Raphael", will utilize the 5nm Zen 4 core architecture, featuring a 6nm chiplet design. There is also rumor that AMD will increase the core counts and increase the IPC gain by 25 percent and achieve clock speeds up to 5 gigahertz in comparison to their previous Zen3 central processing unit series.

Intel Desktop CPU Series
Rocket Lake-SAlder Lake-SRaptor Lake-SMeteor Lake-SLunar Lake-S
Estimated Release DateMarch 30, 2021Q3 to Q4 2021Q4 2022TBDTBD
Node Module14nm10nm Enhanced SuperFin10nm Enhanced SuperFin7nm Enhanced SuperFinTBD
Core µArchCypress CoveGolden Cove + GracemontRaptor Cove + GracemontRedwood Cove + Gracemont (undetermined)TBD
Graphics µArchGen12.1Gen12.2Gen12.2Gen 12.7Gen 13
Max Coreup to 8 coresup to 16 (8+8)up to 24 (8+16)TBDTBD
SocketLGA1200LGA1700LGA1700TBDTBD
Memory SupportDDR4DDR4/DDR5DDR5DDR5DDR5
PCIe GenPCIe 4.0PCIe 5.0PCIe 5.0PCIe 5.0PCIe 5.0
Intel Core Series11th Gen Core-S12th Gen Core-S13th Gen Core-S14th Gen Core-S14th Gen Core-S
Motherboard Chipset SeriesIntel 500Intel 600Intel 700TBDTBD

AMD Zen CPU / APU Roadmap:

Zen ArchitectureZen 1Zen+Zen 2Zen 3Zen 3+Zen 4Zen 5
Process Node14nm12nm7nm7nm6nm?5nm3nm?
ServerEPYC Naples (1st Gen)N/AEPYC Rome (2nd Gen)EPYC Milan (3rd Gen)N/AEPYC Genoa (4th Gen)
EPYC Bergamo (5th Gen?)		EPYC Turin (6th Gen)
High-End DesktopRyzen Threadripper 1000 (White Haven)Ryzen Threadripper 2000 (Coflax)Ryzen Threadripper 3000 (Castle Peak)Ryzen Threadripper 5000 (Chagal)N/ARyzen Threadripper 6000 (TBA)TBA
Mainstream Desktop CPUsRyzen 1000 (Summit Ridge)Ryzen 2000 (Pinnacle Ridge)Ryzen 3000 (Matisse)Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer)Ryzen 6000 (Warhol / Cancelled)Ryzen 7000 (Raphael)Ryzen 8000 (Granite Ridge)
Mainstream Desktop . Notebook APURyzen 2000 (Raven Ridge)Ryzen 3000 (Picasso)Ryzen 4000 (Renoir)
Ryzen 5000 (Lucienne)		Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne)
Ryzen 6000 (Barcelo)		Ryzen 6000 (Rembrandt)Ryzen 7000 (Phoenix)Ryzen 8000 (Strix Point)
Low-Power MobileN/AN/ARyzen 5000 (Van Gogh)
Ryzen 6000 (Dragon Crest)		TBATBATBATBA

With both AMD and Intel are preparing their next generation series of central processors to be released during the last half of 2022, especially near the holiday season, both companies should see a larger increase in profit compared to recent years due to breaking newer technology at an extremely strategic time of year for most consumers.

Source: VideoCardz, SATA-IO@KOMACHI_ENSAKA

