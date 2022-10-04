Menu
Intel XeSS Support Added to Judgment and Lost Judgment

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 4, 2022, 05:00 AM EDT
Intel XeSS

Today, Intel XeSS support was added to the PC versions of SEGA's Judgment and Lost Judgment games with patch 1.02, roughly 230MB in size. Players can also now enable Native quality mode for AMD FSR 2.1 (which was added to both games with the previous update). As a reminder, the two Judgment titles do not officially support NVIDIA DLSS, but an enterprising modder was able to replace the FSR implementation.

Here's the overview of patch 1.02:

  • Support added for Intel XeSS.
  • Addition of FSR2.1 Native quality.
    *Native works only when it has the same drawing resolution, adopting only the FSR2.1 Anti-aliasing effect .
  • Fixed an issue where a black screen would display when playing Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown.
  • Fixed an issue with VSync set to ON that caused instability with higher frame rates.
  • Improved boot-up stability.
  • Patch version description on title screen and smart phone menu have been updated to reflect the correct version.
  • Miscellaneous additional fixes.

Intel XeSS (Xe Super Sampling) is the company's answer to NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution. It sits somewhere in the middle in that it is powered by machine learning algorithms like DLSS but works on all recent hardware like FSR.

Originally demonstrated over a year ago, it was delayed for a long while and only recently appeared just ahead of the Arc A770 GPU launch. The first game to receive Intel XeSS support was Shadow of the Tomb Raider by Crystal Dynamics, followed shortly by Death Stranding Director's Cut by Kojima Productions. However, early comparisons show Intel XeSS losing in both image quality and performance to AMD FSR, let alone NVIDIA DLSS.

It should be said that so far, these comparisons have used the fallback DP4a instructions available on all graphics cards. That's not the optimal scenario, though, as Intel XeSS will perform and look at its best on Intel Arc GPUs thanks to the Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) AI engines.

Intel XeSS will soon be added to many other games, including Gotham Knights, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Dolmen, The DioField Chronicle, Redout II, The Riftbreaker, HITMAN III, Chorus, Super People, Arcadegeddon, Anvil: Vault Breakers, Chivalry II, Naraka: Bladepoint, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt, The Settlers, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

