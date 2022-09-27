Gotham Knights New Trailer Focuses on PC Exclusive Features Like Intel XeSS, Ultrawide and Multi-Monitor Support

A new Gotham Knights trailer has been shared online today, focusing on the PC-exclusive features of the game.

The new trailer, highlights some of the features that will be exclusive to the PC release, such as ray traced reflections, Intel XeSS, ultrawide and multi-monitor support, and much more.

The Gotham Knights PC official PC trailer can be watched below.

Gotham City is yours to explore and protect. See the city in all its glory on PC as you traverse from the streets to the rooftops stopping criminal factions and solving Gotham’s best kept secrets. The Knight is yours and Gotham’s safety is in your hands.

Gotham Knights launches on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on October 21st.

Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family - Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin - to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals.

From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations.

Gotham Knights is an open-world, action RPG set in the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet. Patrol Gotham’s five distinct boroughs in solo or in co-op and drop in on criminal activity wherever you find it.

Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight.