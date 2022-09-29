Death Stranding New Videos Highlights Worse Intel XeSS Visuals and Performance Compared to AMD FSR

New Death Stranding comparison videos have been shared online, highlighting the differences between AMD FSR and the newly released Intel XeSS upscaling technology, whose support has been added to the game with a recent update.

The first two videos, which have been put together by KyoKat PC Gameplay, highlight how Intel's new upscaling technology cannot compare with AMD FSR 2.0 in terms of visual quality and performance in the game developed by Kojima Productions.

Death Stranding also looks worse on the smaller Steam Deck screen running with Intel XeSS compared to AMD FSR, as highlighted in another video shared on YouTube by Great on Deck.

Death Stranding originally launched on PlayStation 4 in late 2019 before launching on PC the following year and receiving a Director's Cut version, which includes additional content. The Director's Cut is definitely the best way to enjoy the unique open-world game by Kojima Productions, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is without a doubt the best way to step into the shoes of Sam Bridges, at least for those that haven’t seen Kojima’s vision of a ruined America. What Kojima Productions brings to the PlayStation 5 are performance and additions that make the experience play better than ever, although what’s actually new to the game feels lacking compared to what’s come in other definitive Sony collections. With all of the additions and enhancements seamlessly integrated into the Director’s Cut, there’s little reason to consider playing the first draft of Hideo Kojima’s vision if you can get your hands on this new release.

Death Stranding is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide.