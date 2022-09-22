Menu
Company

Judgment, Lost Judgment 1.01 PC Updates Introduce AMD FSR 2.1 Support, but Break DLSS Mod

Francesco De Meo
Sep 22, 2022, 05:26 AM EDT
Judgment

Judgment and its sequel Lost Judgment, which recently released on PC, have both been updated to version 1.01, which introduces small fixes and new features.

The biggest addition introduced by the new versions of both games is AMD FSR 2.1 support, which offers better visual quality and performance over version 2.0. The introduction of support for the latest version of AMD's upscaling technology, however, breaks the DLSS mod for both games, which will now need to be updated to work again.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Sonic Frontiers Will Run at 60 FPS Only on PlayStation 5 – Rumor

You can catch the full patch notes for both games below.

Judgment 1.01 Patch Notes

  • Fixed a crash issue when booting the game while E-Core on Intel 12th generation Core series is set to OFF.
  • Fixed an issue with the saving function for "Geometry quality" within the graphic setting.
  • Improved performance stability during high frame rates.
  • AMD FSR 2.1 adoption and improvement of drawing quality.
  • Fixed an issue during the Friend event with Ryan Acosta that prevented the drone from ascending when playing at high frame rates.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented blackjack and poker from progressing at high frame rates.

Lost Judgment 1.01 Patch Notes

  • Fixed a crash issue when booting the game while E-Core on Intel 12th generation Core series is set to OFF.
  • Fixed a freeze issue of the main character in battle mode when playing during high frame rates (120 FPS and up).
  • AMD FSR 2.1 adoption and improvement of drawing quality.

Judgment and Lost Judgment are now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the first game by going here and about the second one by checking my review:

With its excellent detective story, extremely likable characters, and welcome improvements to combat and investigation mechanics, Lost Judgment won't disappoint any fan of the original, of the Yakuza series, or anyone looking for a very mature story. The game doesn't try to shake up the original formula, which may definitely put some players off, but this is hardly a problem when quality is as high as it is in the latest game from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

Products mentioned in this post

Judgment
USD 31
Lost Judgment
USD 27
Xbox Series S
USD 300

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order