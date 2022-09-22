Judgment, Lost Judgment 1.01 PC Updates Introduce AMD FSR 2.1 Support, but Break DLSS Mod

Judgment and its sequel Lost Judgment, which recently released on PC, have both been updated to version 1.01, which introduces small fixes and new features.

The biggest addition introduced by the new versions of both games is AMD FSR 2.1 support, which offers better visual quality and performance over version 2.0. The introduction of support for the latest version of AMD's upscaling technology, however, breaks the DLSS mod for both games, which will now need to be updated to work again.

You can catch the full patch notes for both games below.

Judgment 1.01 Patch Notes

Fixed a crash issue when booting the game while E-Core on Intel 12th generation Core series is set to OFF.

Fixed an issue with the saving function for "Geometry quality" within the graphic setting.

Improved performance stability during high frame rates.

AMD FSR 2.1 adoption and improvement of drawing quality.

Fixed an issue during the Friend event with Ryan Acosta that prevented the drone from ascending when playing at high frame rates.

Fixed an issue that prevented blackjack and poker from progressing at high frame rates.

Lost Judgment 1.01 Patch Notes

Fixed a crash issue when booting the game while E-Core on Intel 12th generation Core series is set to OFF.

Fixed a freeze issue of the main character in battle mode when playing during high frame rates (120 FPS and up).

AMD FSR 2.1 adoption and improvement of drawing quality.

Judgment and Lost Judgment are now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the first game by going here and about the second one by checking my review:

With its excellent detective story, extremely likable characters, and welcome improvements to combat and investigation mechanics, Lost Judgment won't disappoint any fan of the original, of the Yakuza series, or anyone looking for a very mature story. The game doesn't try to shake up the original formula, which may definitely put some players off, but this is hardly a problem when quality is as high as it is in the latest game from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.