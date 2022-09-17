Menu
DLSS Was Successfully Modded into Judgment, Replacing FSR

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 17, 2022, 03:56 AM EDT
DLSS

When modder PotatoOfDoom first released his Cyberpunk 2077 mod that replaces NVIDIA DLSS with AMD FSR 2.0, we reached out and asked if the reverse could be done for games that support AMD's technology rather than NVIDIA's. The response was positive - PotatoOfDoom believed it could be done. We were skeptical, assuming it couldn't be done without the training part of the machine learning process.

However, a few hours ago, PotatoOfDoom uploaded an NVIDIA DLSS mod for Judgment, the 2018 game made by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio that was released this week on PC alongside its sequel, Lost Judgment. As we noted in our port report, both games support AMD FSR 1.0 and FSR 2.0, but no DLSS. With this mod, DLSS replaces FSR 2.0. To make it work, follow the creator's instructions outlined below.

How to use:
* Set the in-game FSR 2.0 preset to your preferred DLSS setting. (All DLSS presets correspond 1:1 to the FSR 2.0 presets)
* Play Judgment with DLSS

Installation:
* Extract the Archive so all DLL files (ffx_fsr2_api_x64.dll, FSR2DLSS_Loader.asi, nvngx_dlss.dll and winmm.dll) are in the same folder as the Judgment.exe file.

Uninstallation:
* Remove all added DLL files

Why?
* Because I can!
* DLSS might look better on your GPU.
* DLSS might use less power than FSR on your Laptop.

Known issues:
* Changing the resolution or the DLSS mode, unfortunately, breaks this mod. Therefore always change the resolution before you enable this mod. If you accidentally change the resolution afterwards, you will have to restart the game to continue playing.

We haven't been able to try it ourselves yet, but this could open up similar mods for other games that only support FSR. While most games support both technologies, there are a few exceptions, such as the Soulslike Thymesia, the co-op FPS Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the horror game The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation, and the VR title Shibainu: VR Katana Simulator.

Other upcoming titles have only announced FSR 2.0 support, such as Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, Forspoken, Grounded, Lies of P, Project Haven, Scorn, The Callisto Protocol, and Unknown 9: The Awakening. All of these games could use an FSR to DLSS mod.

PotatoOfDoom is also planning to integrate Intel XeSS once it is released, making things even more interesting for upscaling technologies.

