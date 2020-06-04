Another Intel Rocket Lake Desktop CPU has leaked out within the 3DMark benchmark database but this time we are looking at 8 cores offering speeds of up to 4.30 GHz. The previous leak we covered was also for an 8 core and 16 thread part but the chip was in a far early engineering state running at clock speeds of just 1.80 GHz.

Intel Rocket Lake-S Desktop ES CPU With 8 Cores, 16 Threads & Up To 4.30 GHz Clock Speeds Benchmarked in 3DMark

It looks like Intel's Rocket Lake-S Desktop CPUs have seen a new ES revision, now offering clocks beyond 4.00 GHz. Just last month, we reported another 6 core & 12 thread processor which was running at up to 4.10 GHz clock speeds. The new chip which has been spotted by Rogame comes with a 4.30 GHz clock speed across 8 cores and 16 threads. These are still nowhere near the final clock speeds but it looks like progress is being made on Rocket Lake's development before it heads out on desktop platforms.

Intel To Discontinue 8th Gen Coffee Lake Desktop CPUs, Flagship Core i7-8700K Goes EOL Too

In terms of performance, the Intel Rocket Lake-S Desktop CPU was tested in 3DMark Firestrike and 3DMark Time Spy benchmarks. The CPU scored 4963 points in the Time Spy &18898 points in the Firestrike benchmarks. These scores in each respective benchmark are super low but that could be due to several reasons. When compared with our own results, you can see that the 8 core Rocket Lake chip doesn't even come close to the Core i5-8600K which is 6 core and 6 thread CPU. You can see the performance comparisons below:

It is possible that the maximum clock speeds are being reported but could not be operating properly. Furthermore, the overall clock speeds of Intel's 8 core Rocket Lake CPUs are still much lower than what 14nm is capable of. Considering that this is still an ES part, we advise waiting for more leaks in the coming months to extrapolate the final performance of Rocket Lake-S desktop processors.

Intel Rocket Lake-S 8 Core / 16 Thread ES Desktop CPU Spotted With 4.30 GHz Clocks (Image Credits: Rogame):





Here's Everything We Know About The 11th Generation Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs

Intel's Rocket Lake-S desktop CPU platform is expected to feature support on LGA 1200 socket which will make its debut with Comet Lake-S CPUs although on 400-series motherboards. The Intel Rocket Lake-S processors will be launching alongside the 500-series motherboards but it has since been confirmed that LGA 1200 motherboards will offer support for Rocket Lake-S CPUs, especially given the fact that PCIe Gen 4.0 is a prominent feature of Z490 motherboards which would only be enabled with the use of Rocket Lake-S desktop CPUs.

Intel’s Upcoming 10nm 24 Core / 48 Threads ‘Whitley’ CPU Spotted – Geekbench and Sisoft Sandra Benchmarks Leaked

Main features of Intel's Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs include:

Increased Performance with new processor core architecture

New Xe graphics architecture

Increased DDR4 speeds

CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes

Enhanced Display (Integrated HDMI 2.0, HBR3)

Added x4 CPU PCIe Lanes = 20 Total CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes

Enhanced Media (12 bit AV1/HVEC, E2E compression)

CPU Attached Storage or Intel Optane Memory

New Overclocking Features and Capabilities

USB Audio offload

Integrated CNVi & Wireless-AX

Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)

2.5Gb Ethernet Discrete LAN

DIscrete Intel Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 Compliant)

Once again, the reason I think that Rocket Lake is using Willow Cove cores is that Tiger Lake with the same architecture features Xe Gen 12 graphics while Ice Lake with Sunny Cove cores is using the Gen 11 GPU. It is possible that the cache is different on desktop chips but once again, that remains to be confirmed and until we see more leaks, this is up for debate.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4/DDR3L PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4/DDR3L PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake 14nm 8/16? TBA 400/500-Series? LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2020? Alder Lake 10nm? 16/32? TBA TBA LGA 1700? DDR5? PCIe Gen 4.0? 2021? Meteor Lake 7nm? TBA TBA TBA TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 4.0? 2022?

Intel's 2020 Roadmap Leaks Out - Where's Next-Gen HEDT and Rocket Lake-S CPUs?

In similar news, a new Intel roadmap has been spotted by HXL (@9550Pro via Videocardz) which shows Intel's desktop consumer lineup for the entirety of 2020. As per the roadmap, Intel seems continue its existing HEDT X-series, mainstream S-series till the end of 2020. This would suggest that Intel doesn't plan on introducing any new CPUs this year but considering that this is an Intel Partner Connect slide, it's highly likely that the upcoming CPUs are still under embargo and Intel doesn't plan on talking about them now until an official announcement is made in the 2nd half of 2020.

If this slide is indeed true and Intel doesn't plan on launching anything for HEDT or mainstream consumers this year aside from its existing Comet Lake-S and Cascade Lake-X families, then that would mean AMD would come in guns blazing with its next-generation Zen 3 architecture-based Ryzen 4000 'Vermeer' desktop processors which are expected to arrive later this year along with discounted Ryzen 3000 CPUs and the Matisse Refresh family which are just going to eat away the Intel mainstream CPU market share further.

Overall, the Rocket Lake-S family is expected to launch later this year with Alder Lake-S targetting a late 2021 or early 2022 launch timeframe. That would be around the same time when AMD is expected to launch its own DDR5 platform based around the rumored AM5 socket with support for Zen 4 based Ryzen 5000 CPUs which will definitely be something to look forward to.