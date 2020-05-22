Another Intel Rocket Lake Desktop CPU has leaked over in the 3DMark database and this time, it's a 6 core and 12 thread part. The 11th Generation processor family is expected to be launch later this year and will feature a brand new CPU & GPU architecture embedded on the same die.

Intel's Next-Gen Rocket Lake-S 6 Core Desktop CPU Spotted - Up To 4.1 GHz Clock Speeds on Early Sample

The latest listing is spotted by TUM_APISAK & Rogame which reports a 6 core / 12 thread Rocket Lake-S CPU. We already saw an 8 core / 16 thread Rocket Lake-S CPU leak lout last month in the same benchmark but that chip was an even early sample running at clock speeds of just 1.8 GHz. In comparison, the 6 core / 12 thread Rocket Lake-S desktop CPU has a base clock of 3.50 GHz and a boost clock of 4.1 GHz. Other details are missing for now but it looks like we are finally getting some development on the next 14nm Desktop CPUs.

Once again, the clock speeds reported for the chip are nowhere near where you would expect the final retail chips to land. The Rocket Lake-S CPUs, despite being based on a new architecture, still rely on the 14nm process node which has seen years of progress and refinement. In terms of clock speeds, the 14nm node offers up to 5.30 GHz on a 10 core / 20 thread chip as seen on the flagship Comet Lake chip, the Core i9-10900K. Based on that, we can expect the final clock speeds for the 6 core chip to end up at least somewhere around 4.5 GHz (boost clocks).

3dmark 11 Performance Genuine Intel(R) CPU 0000 @ 3.50GHz

6C/12T 3.5GHz base 4.2GHz boost Intel Corporation RocketLake S UDIMM 4L ERB Physics test : 11887

Graphics test : 1900 For context i5-10400 6C/12T 2.9GHz base 4.3GHz boost Physics test : 12828

Graphics test : 1822 pic.twitter.com/u4rcjs5Wz2 — _rogame (@_rogame) May 22, 2020

It looks like a lot of optimization work is yet to be done for Rocket Lake-S CPUs before they launch because Rogame additionally posted the performance result for the chip in 3DMark 11. The CPU scored 11887 points in the Physics benchmarks and 1900 points in the Graphics Tests. The graphics test was around 4% faster than the Core i5-10400 CPU which features an older Gen 9.5 graphics chip but in the CPU tests, the Core i5-10400 took the leak by 8%. The higher 4.3 GHz frequency on the Core i5-10400 definitely helped it out but once again, the CPU is in early ES state so final tests would yield much better performance numbers.

In a recent post, it was rumored that Intel's 6 core Rocket Lake-S unlocked desktop CPUs could feature PL2 power limits as high as 191W.

Intel's Rocket Lake-S desktop CPU platform is expected to feature support on LGA 1200 socket which will make its debut with Comet Lake-S CPUs although on 400-series motherboards. The Intel Rocket Lake-S processors will be launching alongside the 500-series motherboards but it has since been confirmed that LGA 1200 motherboards will offer support for Rocket Lake-S CPUs, especially given the fact that PCIe Gen 4.0 is a prominent feature of Z490 motherboards which would only be enabled with the use of Rocket Lake-S desktop CPUs.

Main features of Intel's Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs include:

Increased Performance with new processor core architecture

New Xe graphics architecture

Increased DDR4 speeds

CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes

Enhanced Display (Integrated HDMI 2.0, HBR3)

Added x4 CPU PCIe Lanes = 20 Total CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes

Enhanced Media (12 bit AV1/HVEC, E2E compression)

CPU Attached Storage or Intel Optane Memory

New Overclocking Features and Capabilities

USB Audio offload

Integrated CNVi & Wireless-AX

Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)

2.5Gb Ethernet Discrete LAN

DIscrete Intel Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 Compliant)

Once again, the reason I think that Rocket Lake is using Willow Cove cores is that Tiger Lake with the same architecture features Xe Gen 12 graphics while Ice Lake with Sunny Cove cores is using the Gen 11 GPU. It is possible that the cache is different on desktop chips but once again, that remains to be confirmed and until we see more leaks, this is up for debate.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4/DDR3L PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4/DDR3L PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake 14nm 8/16? TBA 400/500-Series? LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2020? Alder Lake 10nm? 16/32? TBA TBA LGA 1700? DDR5? PCIe Gen 4.0? 2021? Meteor Lake 7nm? TBA TBA TBA TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 4.0? 2022?

Overall, the Rocket Lake-S family is expected to launch later this year with Alder Lake-S targetting a late 2021 or early 2022 launch timeframe. That would be around the same time when AMD is expected to launch its own DDR5 platform based around the rumored AM5 socket with support for Zen 4 based Ryzen 5000 CPUs which will definitely be something to look forward to.