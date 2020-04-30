New information regarding AMD's next-generation AM5 platform which would support Zen 4 based Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs has leaked out over at GamersNexus. The site claims that AMD will offer two key technologies in its next-generation desktop lineup when it arrives in 2022 as showcased in an internal roadmap.

AMD Zen 4 Powered Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs To Feature DDR5 Memory & USB 4.0 Support in 2022's AM5 Platform

According to GamersNexus, the two key technologies that are quoted will include support for DDR5 memory and USB 4.0. The information is based on an internal roadmap and those are expected to change but there has been a lot of discussions in the rumor mill about AMD's AM5 platform that is expected to replace the AM4 platform (post Ryzen 4000 Desktop CPUs) will support the stated tech when it launches with AMD's next-generation CPUs.

Other details are mentioned which highlight that PCIe Gen 4.0 protocol will be retained on the new platform but the new socket will be the first to be introduced by AMD in several years after major success in the mainstream desktop segment with the AM4 platform. We already know that several memory manufacturers are ramping up DDR5 memory production later this year.

The roadmap we received, which we are unable to share as it is likely marked to find leakers, indicates that 2022 is the year that AMD is intending to get DDR5 into its premium desktop lineup. The 2022 platform will retain PCIe4 and will likely be a Zen4 product, also intended to feature native USB4 support. The APUs for that year also presently have DDR5 on the roadmap and are listed as Zen3+ parts. The mobile roadmap has DDR5 LP5 on-board for 2022 in the premium and gaming lines. via GamersNexus

SK Hynix has already confirmed mass production in late 2020. The DDR5 roadmap shows that the memory would scale up to 8400 MHz speeds and offer up to 64 GB capacities, twice as much as existing DDR4 modules. The DDR5 DRAM would also feature a lower operating voltage of 1.1V vs 1.2V on DDR4, resulting in better performance efficiency.

The other highlighted feature for AMD's next-gen platform, USB 4, is going to deliver increased transfer rates on par with Thunderbolt 3. With up to 40 Gbps bandwidth, the USB 4.0 protocol would enable much faster transfer speeds and will be compatible with all TB3 (Thunderbolt 3) devices released to date. The connector type of choice would be Type-C which will make easy plug & play with several devices.

AMD Ryzen / Intel Core CPU Socket/Chipset Roadmap:

Intel CPU Socket Chipset Compatibility AMD CPU Socket Chipset Compatibility 7th Generation Kaby Lake (2017) LGA 1151 200-Series Skylake 6th Gen Compatible AMD Ryzen 1000 (Zen 1 - 2017) AM4 300-Series Up To 3rd Gen Ryzen Support, 4th Gen Support TBC 8th Generation Coffee Lake (2017) LGA 1151 300-Series No Previous Gen Compatible AMD Ryzen 2000 (Zen + - 2018) AM4 400-Series Up To 4th Gen Ryzen Support 9th Generation Coffee Lake Refresh (2018) LGA 1151 300-Series Coffee Lake 8th Gen - Works AMD Ryzen 3000 (Zen 2 - 2019) AM4 500-Series Up To 4th Gen Ryzen Support 10th Generation Comet Lake (2020) LGA 1200 400-Series No Previous Gen Compatible AMD Ryzen 4000 (Zen 3 - 2020) AM4 600-Series Up To 4th Gen Ryzen Support 11th Generation Rocket Lake (2020) LGA 1200 400-Series Comet Lake 10th Gen Compatibile AMD Ryzen 5000 (Zen 4 - 2022) AM5 700-Series? No Previous Gen Compatible 12th Generation Alder Lake (2021-2022) LGA 1700 500-Series? No Previous Gen Compatible AMD Ryzen 6000 (Zen 5 - 2023) AM5 800-Series? Ryzen 5000 (Zen 4) Compatible

If the roadmap really is based on credible information, then it means that AMD might launch EPYC Genoa first before moving over to the mainstream and premium consumer parts. The Zen 4 core is a mystery in itself and there are little details known except that it will be based on a 5nm process node. We know from a recent report that AMD has tapped in an exclusive 'Enhanced' 5nm process node from TSMC on which its Zen 4 CPUs would be fabricated. This would put AMD in a huge win in the process technology race against Intel who will be offering an advanced variant of its 7nm node by then.

AMD CPU Roadmap (2018-2020)

Ryzen Family Ryzen 1000 Series Ryzen 2000 Series Ryzen 3000 Series Ryzen 4000 Series Ryzen 5000 Series Architecture Zen (1) Zen (1) / Zen+ Zen (2) / Zen+ Zen (3) / Zen 2 Zen (4) / Zen 3 Process Node 14nm 14nm / 12nm 7nm 7nm+ 5nm? High End Server (SP3) EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Rome' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Genoa' Max Server Cores / Threads 32/64 32/64 64/128 TBD TBD High End Desktop (TR4) Ryzen Threadripper 1000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 2000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 4000 Series (Genesis Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series Max HEDT Cores / Threads 16/32 32/64 64/128 64/128? TBD Mainstream Desktop (AM4) Ryzen 1000 Series (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 Series (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse) Ryzen 4000 Series (Vermeer) Ryzen 5000 Series Max Mainstream Cores / Threads 8/16 8/16 16/32 TBD TBD Budget APU (AM4) N/A Ryzen 2000 Series (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Picasso Zen+) Ryzen 4000 Series (Renior Zen 2) Ryzen 5000 Series (Cezanne Zen 3) Year 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

With Zen 3 launching at the end of this year, AMD would have at least a year or slightly more before they would introduce its Zen 4 parts for the mainstream segment. The Ryzen 4000 CPUs based on the Zen 3 architecture are highly anticipated by PC builders, more so the existing AM4 users who can just drop in the new CPUs in their current AM4 socketed motherboards.

It is also mentioned that AMD's 4th Gen Ryzen 5000 mobility and desktop APUs will be featuring an advanced version of the Zen 3 core known as Zen 3+. Since mobile parts would arrive slightly later than the desktop line, they could leverage from an optimized architecture which would enable even better performance & efficiency. As we saw with Zen 2 based Ryzen 4000 CPUs which offer a monolithic design but do have a slight edge over the desktop CPUs in terms of overall efficiency. If the launch around 2022 is true, then AMD's Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs featuring Zen 4 architecture will compete against Intel's Golden Cove based Alder Lake lineup which is expected around the same duration.