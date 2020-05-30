Intel's Phantom Canyon NUC 11 Extreme which will be utilizing the next-generation 10nm Tiger Lake CPUs has been spotted in 3DMark. The SFF PC is spotted by Rogame at HardawerLeaks and reveals not only its specifications but also the performance numbers which you can expect from this small yet loaded machine.

Intel's 10nm Tiger Lake Powered 'Phantom Canyon' NUC 11 Extreme PC Spotted, Specifications Include A Discrete NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU

A few months ago, we covered a handful of details on the Phantom Canyon NUC 11 Extreme which showed us that the new SFF unit would house some serious hardware within its limited space. The Phantom Canyon NUC 11 extreme would be powered by Intel's Tiger Lake-U 28W Core i7 or Core i5 processors and would also feature an integrated Xe GPU.

Memorial Day 2020: Get the Dell G5 with GTX 1660 Ti Gaming PC for Just $829.99

From the looks of it, the NUC 11 Extreme packs a 4 core and 8 thread CPU which features a base clock of 2.3 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.4 GHz. The CPU part scores around 4590 points which Rogame explains are slightly lower than the Core i7-1165G7 (Tiger Lake-U 28W) CPU which comes with a 2.8 GHz base clock, suggesting that this could very well be a Core i5 chip and an ES sample too. Nonetheless, just 160 points lower than the top Core i7 chip is pretty good. The Intel NUC 11 Extreme does feature a total of 8 GB of DDR4 memory and around 2 TB of NVMe SSD space.

Moving over to the primary GPU, Intel already hinted at the use of 3rd party discrete graphics solution considering that the Xe DG1 GPU isn't going to come in a discrete variant anytime soon. The NUC 11 Extreme hence relies on GPUs from either AMD or NVIDIA (6 GB to 8 GB) flavors. The specific variant that has leaked out featured an 80W NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TI with 1536 CUDA cores and a GPU clock speed around 1600 MHz. This notebook solution is a pretty decent 1080p solution for the notebook itself.

Intel 10nm Tiger Lake-U CPU Spottings in 3DMark (Image Credits: Rogame):











In addition to the NUC 11 Extreme, several Tiger Lake-U CPUs have also made their way to the 3DMark database. We are now seeing several chips clocking at around 4.4 GHz and one variant which also hit 5 GHz on the boost clocks (though take this one with a grain of salt). If Intel indeed offers higher boost speeds on its final retail Tiger Lake CPUs, than that would be a win-win for its 10nm process node.

Intel’s 11th Gen Core i7-1185G7 Tiger Lake CPU Leaked & Benchmarked – 10nm Tiger Lake-U With Xe GPU & Quad Core Design

What would be really interesting is if Intel would use the more high-performance NVIDIA GPUs in its SFF NUC 11 PCs. We can also expect future variants with Intel's own Xe discrete GPU options. You can configure the NUC 11 Extreme with up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 SODIMMs. There are dual M.2 slots (1x 22x80/110 & 1x 22x80) and a PCIe x4 Gen 3 NVMe port. Other details include a very futuristic design with the iconic 'SKULL' logo which lights up with LEDs.

You can put the NUC in either tabletop or tower formation and either of them looks cool. It shares a design to its predecessors, the Skull Canyon and the Hades Canyon, both of which rocked a 45W CPU. I/O on the NUC 11 Extreme would include HDMI 2.0b, Mini DisplayPort, front and rear sided Thunderbolt 3 ports, Intel 2.5 Gbps LAN, Intel Wireless-AX 201, IEEE 802.11ax, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The Intel NUC 11 Extreme and the NUC 11 Performance are expected to ship later this year.