Intel Unveils Core i7-1195G7 & Core i5-1155G7 CPUs - 10nm Tiger Lake Now Roars Up To 5 GHz

Intel has officially announced its brand new Tiger Lake-U 10nm Refresh CPUs which include the Core i7-1195G7 and the Core i5-1155G7. Both CPUs are aimed at ultra-low power laptops which offer improved performance through higher clock speeds.

Intel Core i7-1195G7 & Core i5-1155G7 CPUs Launched - 10nm Tiger Lake Now Up To 5 GHz & Much Faster Than AMD's Cezanne Solutions

The Intel Core i7-1195G7 & the Core i5-1155G7 are based on the 10nm SuperFin process node. The chips are part of the Tiger Lake-U family and designed for platforms that operate within a range of 12-28W. Some of the key updates included in the brand new Tiger Lake chips are:

Intel Announces Beast Canyon NUC – 8 Core 10nm SFE ‘Tiger Lake’ CPU And The Biggest GPU You Can Get

First 5.0 GHz in U-Series

Accelerate the number of designs with Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+)

60+ consumer designs with the new processors; nearly 250 OEM designs based on 11th Gen Intel Core (U-Series) expected by holiday

Brand new 5G Solution 5000, first OEM products expected this year from Acer, ASUS & HP









Intel Core i7-1195G7 Tiger Lake-U CPU Specifications

Starting with the specifications of the new flagship, the Intel Core i7-1195G7 features 4 cores and 8 threads. The chip has 12 MB of cache and supports DDR4-3200 / LPDDR4X-4266 memory. The TDP is maintained at 12-28W while clock speeds are maintained at 2.9 GHz base, 5.00 GHz (1-core), 4.60 GHz (all-core) boost. This makes the Tiger Lake-U the first ultra-low power chip to feature a 5.0 GHz clock speed. As for graphics, the chip houses the Xe-LP architecture with 96 EUs or 768 cores at 1.4 GHz clocks.

Intel Core i5-1155G7 Tiger Lake-U CPU Specifications

The Intel Core i5-1155G7 features 4 cores and 8 threads. The chip has 8 MB of cache and supports DDR4-3200 / LPDDR4X-4266 memory. The TDP is maintained at 12-28W while clock speeds are maintained at 2.5 GHz base, 4.50 GHz (1-core), 4.30 GHz (all-core) boost. As for graphics, the chip houses the Xe-LP architecture with 80 EUs or 512 cores at 1.35 GHz clocks.







Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake-U CPU Specs:

CPU Name CPU Architecture Platform Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (Max on 1-Core) Cache GPU (Xe) Cores GPU (Xe) Clock TDP Core i7-1195G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 3.0 GHz 4.8 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i7-1185G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 3.0 GHz 4.8 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i7-1165G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1300 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i5-1155G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1300 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i5-1145G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.5 GHz 4.4 GHz 8 MB 80 EUs (640 Cores) 1300 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i5-1135G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.4 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 MB 80 EUs (640 Cores) 1300 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i3-1125G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.0 GHz 3.7 GHz 8 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1250 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i3-1115G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 2/4 3.0 GHz 4.1 GHz 6 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1250 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i7-1180G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.2 GHz 4.6 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i7-1160G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1.2 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i5-1140G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1.8 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 MB 80 EUs (640 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i5-1130G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1.1 GHz 4.0 GHz 8 MB 80 EUs (640 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i3-1120G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1.1 GHz 3.5 GHz 8 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i3-1110G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 2/4 1.8 GHz 3.9 GHz 6 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W)

Now here are a few things to note, first of all, the TDP is only derived at the base frequency so the actual observable TDP figure will be higher when running close to the boost clocks. This is seen in the benchmarks that Intel provided for its new Tiger Lake-U parts. First up, we have benchmarks in several games where the company showcases up to 2.78x performance lead over AMD's Ryzen 7 5800U (Cezanne-U) APU however, the operating range for the Ryzen chip is 15-25W while the Core i7-1195G7 has a much higher operating range of 28-35W that gives it an advantage.

Intel Provides Better Gaming Experience Than 100% Of Apple Mac Laptops







Now another key feature that Intel is promoting for its Xe graphics chip versus the Vega GPU on board the Cezanne processors is DX12 Sample Feedback. In the 3DMark Sampler Feedback test, Intel is seen gaining a 2.34x performance increase over Vega iGPUs with sampler feedback on & almost 2x gain with the feature disabled.









In content creation applications, we once again see a definitive lead for the Core i7-1195G7 in several workloads and the company is claiming a massive 8x lead in 10-bit video encoding using Intel Quick Sync Video acceleration. The chips also pack in more encode/decode options than the competition, giving them an edge. Overall, the Intel Tiger Lake-U refresh processors look great on paper but we still have to see how they perform in independent tests against AMD's Cezanne lineup.