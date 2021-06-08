Intel Tiger Lake-U Core i7-1195G7 Outperforms Desktop CPUs In Latest Geekbench Single-Core Benchmark

Recently, Intel unveiled two new Tiger Lake-U processors as a refresh to the Tiger Lake series mobile processors. The two processors are the Intel Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7. Not much was known about the performance of either, but today, the Intel Core i7-1195G7 was benchmarked in Geekbench.

Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-U Core i7-1195G7 Outperforms The Entire AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors In Single-Core Benchmark

In the Geekbench benchmark which was spotted out by Videocardz, the Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-U Core i7-1195G7 had some pretty impressive results beating out desktop processors. In the single-core benchmark, the i7-1195G7 scored between 1662 to 1700 points. In the multi-core benchmark. the i7-1195G7 scored up to 6005 points. With these scores, the i7-1195G7 outperforms the entire suite of Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors, barely edging out the Ryzen 9 5950X by 3 points. This score puts it right behind Intel's 11th Gen Rocket Lake-S desktop processors. When compared to the Core i7-1185G7 and Core i7-1165G7, the i7-1195G7 outperforms them by a large margin as the two aforementioned processors only score 1400 points in the single-core benchmark.

The Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-U Core i7-1195G7 is the flagship low-power Tiger Lake processor and it is able to achieve this performance using Intel Max Turbo 3.0 technology which allows it to 5.0 GHz single core turbo clock. This CPU has been seen in listings before, but the aforementioned Geekbench benchmarks are the first 3rd party benchmarks of the i7-1195G7. The processors looks to be in a CLEVO NV4XMJ preproduction sample which also has Tiger Lake-U offerings available to purchase currently.

The Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-U Core i7-1195G7 likely won't be releasing soon, rather with the launch of the Alder Lake series processors. The second of the two Tiger Lake-U processors, the Core i5-1155G7 was not benchmarked so its performance is still unknown.