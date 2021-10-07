Intel CEO Repeats Statements on Plans For $94 Billion Chip Manufacturing Developments Located In Europe

Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO, repeated statements about Intel's plans to create a $93 billion semiconductor manufacturing section, located in Europe. The plan will be in development for upwards of ten years. This information was reiterated during his talks at the IAA Mobility Auto Show, located in Munich, Germany.

Gelsinger states the new expansion project will be "the most advanced chip fab anywhere in the world." The new development will utilize ASML Holdings' EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography) tools for future cutting-edge components. Gelsinger states the production will be in conjunction with their organizations "IDM 2.0" renewal project, and is also interested in working with automotive manufacturers to update their resources for production and development.

Last July, Intel had released information about the corporations plans to create semiconductor fabrication plants in the European Union. As reported before, this places Intel in direct competition with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) as well as Samsung in the development of more advanced chips in this sector, which both companies hold a large stake of the chip industry as a whole. Gelsinger intends to bring the corporation back to it's higher industry standards as they once had in the past.

Utilizing ASML's equipment, a source of "high numerical aperture" technology in their equipment, Intel plans to incorporate the newer EUV ability to fabricate ICs (integrated circuits) with 20 Angstrom levels for their transistors—sixty percent decrease in size compared to their 7nm nodular technology. At this time, Intel utilizes a 10nm node to produce their devices and products, while TSMC and Samsung use 5nm nodes for manufacturing. Gelsinger states that Intel will start production as early as the first half of 2024, dropping the 10nm nodular tech for 4nm and 3nm nodes for production.

Gelsinger and Intel's new plant will open 10,000 jobs once fully developed. Intel's CEO has met with various leaders in the European Union, such as Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland, and the Netherlands in regards to governmental funding for the intended project. The new site would require not only a large area, but also other amenities, such as water, electricity, and local experts. The reason for locating to the European Union area is due to "the project’s sizable financial commitment."

In April, Intel announced that they are working with automotive manufactures to create impactful components, especially during the worldwide chip shortage. Gelsinger followed up last month with the corporation's plans to increase the benefit of newer semiconductor developments.

Intel stated that corporations like Daimler, Bosch, and Volkswagen are interested in its accelerator program, though none have joined it officially.

No government leaders or automotive corporations have publicly announced any new developments with Intel, but developments should start as early as 2022.

