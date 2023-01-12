Intel Lunar Lake To Feature A Brand New CPU Architecture Built From The Ground-Up, Perf/Watt Focused at Mobile

Intel is working on a brand new CPU architecture designed from the ground for its next-gen Lunar Lake family of processors.

Intel's Lunar Lake Chips Come With A Brand New CPU Architecture Which Focuses on Deliver Major Perf/Watt Improvements on Mobile

In a tweet by Dr. Ian Cutress of TechTechPotato, it is revealed that Intel provided some additional info on its future client family, codenamed Lunar Lake. The Lunar Lake CPUs are expected to arrive after Arrow Lake which itself comes after Meteor Lake, the follow-up to Raptor Lake, and its refresh (for 2023).

The quoted information comes from Intel's EVP & GM of CCG (Client Computing Group), Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has stated that the Lunar Lake family will feature a fresh new architecture and a brand new design built from the ground up. The architecture will mainly focus on bringing some big performance per watt improvements in the mobile space & more information is expected to be unveiled at the Financial Day on the 26th of January when Chipzilla will disclose its Q4 results.

Last year, during a press-only HotChips presentation, Intel revealed that the Lunar Lake family is originally aimed at the 15W low-power mobile CPU segment. The CPU will utilize a sub-20A node as its process technology alongside an external foundry node for various other IPs since this will be a multi-tiled chip design. You can expect all the latest and greatest innovations from Intel such as Foveros packaging (25um pitch). Now saying that these chips are optimized for mobile doesn't necessarily mean that they won't launch on the desktop platform but with reports coming out that Intel might shift its Meteor Lake chips away from desktops and do an intermediate refresh of sorts on the platform, it may also not be too farfetched to believe so.

If the Lunar Lake CPUs are indeed fabricated and produced on the 18A process, then we can see manufacturing beginning in the second half of 2024 which means we are looking at an early 2025 or mid-2025 launch.

Intel Mainstream CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processor Architecture Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm Sandy Bridge 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm Ivy Bridge 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm Haswell 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm Broadwell 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm Skylake 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm Skylake 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm Skylake 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm Skylake 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm Skylake 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm Cypress Cove 8/16 35-125W 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) Intel 7 Golden Cove (P-Core)

Gracemont (E-Core) 16/24 35-125W 600 Series LGA 1700/1800 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2021 Raptor Lake (13th Gen) Intel 7 Raptor Cove (P-Core)

Gracemont (E-Core) 24/32 35-125W 700-Series LGA 1700/1800 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2022 Raptor Lake Refresh (TBA) Intel 7 Raptor Cove (P-Core)

Gracemont (E-Core) 24/32 35-125W 700-Series LGA 1700/1800 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2023 Meteor Lake (TBA) Intel 4 Redwood Cove (P-Core)

Crestmont (E-Core) 22/28 35-125W 800 Series? LGA 1851 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0 2024 (Cancelled) Arrow Lake (TBA) Intel 20A Lion Cove (P-Core)

Skymont (E-Core) 24/32 TBA 900-Series? LGA 1851 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0 2024 Arrow Lake Refresh (TBA) Intel 20A Lion Cove (P-Core)

Skymont (E-Core) TBA TBA TBA LGA 1851? DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0 2025 Lunar Lake (TBA) Intel 18A TBD TBA TBA TBA TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2025 Panther Lake (TBA) TBA TBD TBD TBD 1000-Series? LGA 1851? DDR5 PCIe Gen 6.0? 2026 Nova Lake (TBA) Intel 18A TBD TBA TBA 2000-Series? TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 6.0? 2026