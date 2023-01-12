Intel Lunar Lake To Feature A Brand New CPU Architecture Built From The Ground-Up, Perf/Watt Focused at Mobile

Hassan Mujtaba
Copy Shortlink
Intel Core i9-13980HX 'Raptor Lake-HX' CPU To Be The World's Fastest Laptop Chip With 24 Cores at 5.6 GHz 1

Intel is working on a brand new CPU architecture designed from the ground for its next-gen Lunar Lake family of processors.

Intel's Lunar Lake Chips Come With A Brand New CPU Architecture Which Focuses on Deliver Major Perf/Watt Improvements on Mobile

In a tweet by Dr. Ian Cutress of TechTechPotato, it is revealed that Intel provided some additional info on its future client family, codenamed Lunar Lake. The Lunar Lake CPUs are expected to arrive after Arrow Lake which itself comes after Meteor Lake, the follow-up to Raptor Lake, and its refresh (for 2023).

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Core i9-13900KS, World’s First 6 GHz CPU, Now Available For $699 US
intel-meteor-lake-arrow-lake-lunar-lake_-hot-chips-34_35
intel-meteor-lake-arrow-lake-lunar-lake_-hot-chips-34_36
intel-meteor-lake-arrow-lake-lunar-lake_-hot-chips-34_37
2 of 9

The quoted information comes from Intel's EVP & GM of CCG (Client Computing Group), Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has stated that the Lunar Lake family will feature a fresh new architecture and a brand new design built from the ground up. The architecture will mainly focus on bringing some big performance per watt improvements in the mobile space & more information is expected to be unveiled at the Financial Day on the 26th of January when Chipzilla will disclose its Q4 results.

Last year, during a press-only HotChips presentation, Intel revealed that the Lunar Lake family is originally aimed at the 15W low-power mobile CPU segment. The CPU will utilize a sub-20A node as its process technology alongside an external foundry node for various other IPs since this will be a multi-tiled chip design. You can expect all the latest and greatest innovations from Intel such as Foveros packaging (25um pitch). Now saying that these chips are optimized for mobile doesn't necessarily mean that they won't launch on the desktop platform but with reports coming out that Intel might shift its Meteor Lake chips away from desktops and do an intermediate refresh of sorts on the platform, it may also not be too farfetched to believe so.

If the Lunar Lake CPUs are indeed fabricated and produced on the 18A process, then we can see manufacturing beginning in the second half of 2024 which means we are looking at an early 2025 or mid-2025 launch.

Intel Mainstream CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU FamilyProcessor ProcessProcessor ArchitectureProcessors Cores/Threads (Max)TDPsPlatform ChipsetPlatformMemory SupportPCIe SupportLaunch
Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen)32nmSandy Bridge4/835-95W6-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 2.02011
Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen)22nmIvy Bridge4/835-77W7-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02012
Haswell (4th Gen)22nmHaswell4/835-84W8-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02013-2014
Broadwell (5th Gen)14nmBroadwell4/865-65W9-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02015
Skylake (6th Gen)14nmSkylake4/835-91W100-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02015
Kaby Lake (7th Gen)14nmSkylake4/835-91W200-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (8th Gen)14nmSkylake6/1235-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (9th Gen)14nmSkylake8/1635-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02018
Comet Lake (10th Gen)14nmSkylake10/2035-125W400-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02020
Rocket Lake (11th Gen)14nmCypress Cove8/1635-125W500-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 4.02021
Alder Lake (12th Gen)Intel 7Golden Cove (P-Core)
Gracemont (E-Core)		16/2435-125W600 SeriesLGA 1700/1800DDR5 / DDR4PCIe Gen 5.02021
Raptor Lake (13th Gen)Intel 7Raptor Cove (P-Core)
Gracemont (E-Core)		24/3235-125W700-SeriesLGA 1700/1800DDR5 / DDR4PCIe Gen 5.02022
Raptor Lake Refresh (TBA)Intel 7Raptor Cove (P-Core)
Gracemont (E-Core)		24/3235-125W700-SeriesLGA 1700/1800DDR5 / DDR4PCIe Gen 5.02023
Meteor Lake (TBA)Intel 4Redwood Cove (P-Core)
Crestmont (E-Core)		22/2835-125W800 Series?LGA 1851DDR5PCIe Gen 5.02024 (Cancelled)
Arrow Lake (TBA)Intel 20ALion Cove (P-Core)
Skymont (E-Core)		24/32TBA900-Series?LGA 1851DDR5PCIe Gen 5.02024
Arrow Lake Refresh (TBA)Intel 20ALion Cove (P-Core)
Skymont (E-Core)		TBATBATBALGA 1851?DDR5PCIe Gen 5.02025
Lunar Lake (TBA)Intel 18ATBDTBATBATBATBADDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2025
Panther Lake (TBA)TBATBDTBDTBD1000-Series?LGA 1851?DDR5PCIe Gen 6.0?2026
Nova Lake (TBA)Intel 18ATBDTBATBA2000-Series?TBADDR5?PCIe Gen 6.0?2026
Share this story

Deal of the Day

Further Reading

Comments

 