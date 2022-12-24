Intel Meteor Lake-S Desktop CPUs Rumored To Be Cancelled, LGA 1851 Might Support Trio of Core Families

New rumors regarding the Intel Core Desktop CPU family have been stirred up by OneRaichu who states that Meteor Lake may not come to the LGA 1851 socket.

Intel Cans Meteor Lake CPUs For Desktop, LGA 1851 Socket To Support Three Core Families, Alleges Rumor

There were rumors that Intel might cancel Meteor Lake CPUs for desktop release and it looks like those might be coming true. According to OneRaichu who has been very accurate with his leaks in the past, the leaker states that the Meteor Lake-S Desktop CPUs may not be launching on desktop platforms but will still be headed to the mobility segment. A few months ago, we reported original Meteor Lake-S plans which include various SKUs for the desktop LGA 1851 platform. The SKUs list includes:

Meteor Lake-S 22 (6P + 16E) / 4 Xe Cores / 125W TDP

/ 4 Xe Cores / 125W TDP Meteor Lake-S 22 (6P + 16E) / 4 Xe Cores / 65W TDP

/ 4 Xe Cores / 65W TDP Meteor Lake-S 22 (6P + 16E) / 4 Xe Cores / 35W TDP

/ 4 Xe Cores / 35W TDP Meteor Lake-S 14 (6P + 8E) / 4 Xe Cores / 65WTDP

/ 4 Xe Cores / 65WTDP Meteor Lake-S 14 (6P + 8E) / 4 Xe Cores / 35WTDP

MTL-S seems maybe canceled.🤔 — Raichu (@OneRaichu) December 23, 2022

But with Intel Meteor Lake-S allegedly canceled, it looks like we have to revise what we know about the Intel Desktop Core lineup. So starting with 2023, Intel plans to launch the Raptor Lake Refresh CPU family which will replace the existing chips with higher core clocks and an optimized process to enable better power delivery. The latest roadmap confirms this and they will be compatible with all existing LGA 1700/1800 socketed motherboards. This would mean that the current socket would last a good three generations of CPUs.

🤔LGA18xx maybe will support three gen products too.

(It just my guess) — Raichu (@OneRaichu) December 23, 2022

But LGA 1700/1800 won't be the only socket that lasts three generations. Rumors suggest that the next-generation LGA 1851 socket might also support at least three generations of CPUs. Since MTL (Meteor Lake-S) is out of the equation now as far as rumors are concerned, the three families we can expect to see on the next socket would have to be Arrow Lake-S (ARL-S), a possible Arrow Lake Refresh and Panther Lake (PNL-S).

Intel 15th Gen Arrow Lake Desktop CPU Lineup (2024)

The Intel 15th Gen Arrow Lake-S Desktop CPUs will bring back the 24 cores that we get on Raptor Lake CPUs today. The Arrow Lake-S top die will utilize up to 24 cores which will be a combination of 8 Performance Cores and 16 Efficiency Cores.

According to previous leaks, the lineup will only come in Core i7 and Core i9 flavors. The CPU will retain the Intel 4 (CPU) + TSMC N3 (GPU) SKU node layout. It is rumored that the 20A node won't make its way to the desktop lineup. The Intel Arrow Lake-S Desktop family is expected to come in the following SKUs:

Arrow Lake-S 24 (8P + 16E) / 4 Xe Cores / 125W TDP

/ 4 Xe Cores / 125W TDP Arrow Lake-S 24 (8P + 16E) / 4 Xe Cores / 65W TDP

/ 4 Xe Cores / 65W TDP Arrow Lake-S 24 (8P + 16E) / 4 Xe Cores / 35W TDP

The Royal Cove maybe will appear in the PTL's Next product (In the plan). — Raichu (@OneRaichu) December 23, 2022

Switching from two families per socket to three families seems to be a good move by Intel to keep the desktop battlefield heated with the competition. It has also worked in favor of the blue team in comparison to AMD. It is also reported that the Royal Cove core architecture which is expected to bring massive performance and IPC increases will not come until the generation after Panther Lake which is expected to be Nova Lake and that's a 2025+ product.

We know from previous reports that Intel is preparing a new socket known as "V" that will offer support for at least two generations of desktop CPUs, Arrow Lake-S, and its refreshes + future products. This LGA 1851 socket will be very similar in dimensions to the existing LGA 1700/1800 socket but will offer more pins and added support for new/enhanced features.

During its recent investors call, Intel said that they are progressing really well on their Intel 4 & Intel 3 products. The 14th Gen Meteor Lake production stepping is scheduled to be delivered this quarter with a volume ramp in 2023 while Intel 3 is also expected to enter the early production phase by the end of 2023. Do note that these are early charts and we are still years away from the launch of Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake CPUs.

Intel Mainstream CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processor Architecture Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm Sandy Bridge 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm Ivy Bridge 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm Haswell 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm Broadwell 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm Skylake 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm Skylake 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm Skylake 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm Skylake 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm Skylake 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm Cypress Cove 8/16 35-125W 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) Intel 7 Golden Cove (P-Core)

Gracemont (E-Core) 16/24 35-125W 600 Series LGA 1700/1800 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2021 Raptor Lake (13th Gen) Intel 7 Raptor Cove (P-Core)

Gracemont (E-Core) 24/32 35-125W 700-Series LGA 1700/1800 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2022 Meteor Lake (14th Gen) Intel 4 Redwood Cove (P-Core)

Crestmont (E-Core) 22/28 35-125W 800 Series? LGA 1851 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0 2023 Arrow Lake (15th Gen) Intel 20A Lion Cove (P-Core)

Skymont (E-Core) 24/32 TBA 900-Series? LGA 1851 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0 2024 Lunar Lake (16th Gen) Intel 18A TBD TBA TBA 1000-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2025 Nova Lake (17th Gen) Intel 18A TBD TBA TBA 2000-Series? TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 6.0? 2026