Intel’s Entry-Level Core i3-12300 & Core i3-12100 Alder Lake Desktop CPU Benchmarks Leak Out – Strong Single-Core Performance, Run Cool & Under 65W Power Usage

Intel's entry-level Core i3-12300 & Core i3-12100 Alder Lake Desktop CPUs might offer the best value to budget gamers as shown in leaked benchmarks.

While we have already seen the benchmarks of Intel's Core i3-12100 leak out earlier, these new metrics also let us compare both variants against AMD's entry-level offerings which have so far been missing the Ryzen 3 lineup but that's expected to launch under the Renoir-X branding by 2022.

Coming to the specifications for the Intel Core i3-12100 Desktop CPU, you are getting 4 cores with 8 threads. All cores are based on the Golden Cove architecture and there's no hybrid architecture on this chip as will be the case with every chip below the Core i5-12600K. The CPU has a boost clock of up to 4.3 GHz (1-core) and 4.1 GHz (All-Core). The base TDP is rated at 60 Watts while the maximum turbo power (MTP) is rated at just 77W.

Similarly, the higher-end Core i3-12300 CPU retains the same core configuration but runs at slightly higher clock speeds of up to 4.4 GHz (1-Core) and 4.2 GHz (All-Core). The CPU also packs a 12 MB L3 cache. As for pricing, both chips are expected to hit retail around 1000 RMB or under $150 US. This will make them a very nice option for budget and entry-tier builders. With that said, let's look at the performance of these chips.

Intel Core i3-12100 & Core i3-12300 CPU-z (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen via Bilibili):









Intel Core i3-12100 & Core i3-12300 Cinebench (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen via Bilibili):





Starting with the Intel Core i3-12300, the CPU scores 702.5 points in single-core and 3842.4 points in the multi-thread score within CPU-z. In Cinebench R20, the chip scores 665 points in single-core and 3318 points in multi-thread benchmark. In the AIDA64 FPU stress test, the Core i3-12300 runs at a cool 60C while consuming 62 Watts of power.

Moving over to the Core i3-12100, the CPU scores 687.5 points in single-core and 3407.9 points in the multi-thread benchmark in CPU-z. For Cinebench R20, the chip scores 649 points in single-core and 3248 points in multi-thread tests. That's almost 90-95% performance of the higher-end chip at a lower cost around $100 US.

Intel Core i3-12100 & Core i3-12300 Temps/Power (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen via Bilibili):





What's impressive is that the performance for both chips almost matches the Zen 2 powered Ryzen 5 3600 in multi-threaded while the single-core performance destroys AMD's entire Zen 3 lineup. In comparison to the Core i3-10100F, the Core i3-12100F is about 42% faster on average in both single and multi-threaded performance which is one huge gen over gen upgrade. Sure you will need the brand new 600-series platform and it will be a wise decision to go for DDR4 motherboards with the entry-level lineup considering the cost/availability of DDR5 modules. Overall, Intel looks like they'll have another solid launch in the entry-level segment after a solid return in the mainstream & high-end segments with Alder Lake CPUs.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Preliminary"

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) L3 Cache TDP (PL1) TDP (PL2) Expected (MSRP) Price Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.0 GHz 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz 30 MB 125W 241W $599 US Core i9-12900 8 8 16 / 24 2.4 / 5.1 GHz TBA 1.8 / TBA GHz TBA 30 MB 65W ~200W TBA Core i9-12900T 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / 4.9 GHz TBA TBA TBA 30 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz 25 MB 125W 190W $419 US Core i7-12700 8 4 12 / 20 2.1 / 4.9 GHz TBA 1.6 / TBA GHz TBA 25 MB 65W ~190W TBA Core i7-12700T 8 4 12 / 20 TBA / 4.7 GHz TBA TBA TBA 25 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz 20 MB 125W 150W $299 US Core i5-12600 6 0 6 / 12 3.3 / 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W ~200W TBA Core i5-12600 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.6 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12500T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12400 6 0 6 / 12 2.5 / 4.4 GHz 4.0 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W ~150W TBA Core i5-12400T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i3-12300 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 65W ~100W TBA Core i3-12200T 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i3-12100 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.3 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 65W ~100W TBA Core i3-12100T 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.1 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W TBA TBA

News Source: Enthusiast Citizen (Bilibili)