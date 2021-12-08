  ⋮  

Intel’s Entry-Level Core i3-12300 & Core i3-12100 Alder Lake Desktop CPU Benchmarks Leak Out – Strong Single-Core Performance, Run Cool & Under 65W Power Usage

By Hassan Mujtaba
Intel's entry-level Core i3-12300 & Core i3-12100 Alder Lake Desktop CPUs might offer the best value to budget gamers as shown in leaked benchmarks.

Intel Alder Lake Quad Cores, Core i3-12300 & Core i3-12100, Show Strong Entry-Level Performance, Run Cool & Consumer Under 65 Watts of Power

While we have already seen the benchmarks of Intel's Core i3-12100 leak out earlier, these new metrics also let us compare both variants against AMD's entry-level offerings which have so far been missing the Ryzen 3 lineup but that's expected to launch under the Renoir-X branding by 2022.

Intel & Microsoft Fix Majority of Games Affected By 12th Gen Alder Lake DRM Issue on Windows 11

Coming to the specifications for the Intel Core i3-12100 Desktop CPU, you are getting 4 cores with 8 threads. All cores are based on the Golden Cove architecture and there's no hybrid architecture on this chip as will be the case with every chip below the Core i5-12600K. The CPU has a boost clock of up to 4.3 GHz (1-core) and 4.1 GHz (All-Core). The base TDP is rated at 60 Watts while the maximum turbo power (MTP) is rated at just 77W.

Similarly, the higher-end Core i3-12300 CPU retains the same core configuration but runs at slightly higher clock speeds of up to 4.4 GHz (1-Core) and 4.2 GHz (All-Core). The CPU also packs a 12 MB L3 cache. As for pricing, both chips are expected to hit retail around 1000 RMB or under $150 US. This will make them a very nice option for budget and entry-tier builders. With that said, let's look at the performance of these chips.

Intel Core i3-12100 & Core i3-12300 CPU-z (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen via Bilibili):

Intel Core i3-12100 & Core i3-12300 Cinebench (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen via Bilibili):

Starting with the Intel Core i3-12300, the CPU scores 702.5 points in single-core and 3842.4 points in the multi-thread score within CPU-z. In Cinebench R20, the chip scores 665 points in single-core and 3318 points in multi-thread benchmark. In the AIDA64 FPU stress test, the Core i3-12300 runs at a cool 60C while consuming 62 Watts of power.

Intel Core i3-12100 Entry-Level Alder Lake Desktop CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, Faster Than AMD’s Entry-Level Ryzen 3 Lineup

Moving over to the Core i3-12100, the CPU scores 687.5 points in single-core and 3407.9 points in the multi-thread benchmark in CPU-z. For Cinebench R20, the chip scores 649 points in single-core and 3248 points in multi-thread tests. That's almost 90-95% performance of the higher-end chip at a lower cost around $100 US.

Intel Core i3-12100 & Core i3-12300 Temps/Power (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen via Bilibili):

What's impressive is that the performance for both chips almost matches the Zen 2 powered Ryzen 5 3600 in multi-threaded while the single-core performance destroys AMD's entire Zen 3 lineup. In comparison to the Core i3-10100F, the Core i3-12100F is about 42% faster on average in both single and multi-threaded performance which is one huge gen over gen upgrade. Sure you will need the brand new 600-series platform and it will be a wise decision to go for DDR4 motherboards with the entry-level lineup considering the cost/availability of DDR5 modules. Overall, Intel looks like they'll have another solid launch in the entry-level segment after a solid return in the mainstream & high-end segments with Alder Lake CPUs.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Preliminary"

CPU NameP-Core CountE-Core CountTotal Core / ThreadP-Core Base / Boost (Max)P-Core Boost (All-Core)E-Core Base / BoostE-Core Boost (All-Core)L3 CacheTDP (PL1)TDP (PL2)Expected (MSRP) Price
Core i9-12900K8816 / 243.2 / 5.2 GHz5.0 GHz2.4 / 3.9 GHz3.7 GHz30 MB125W241W$599 US
Core i9-129008816 / 242.4 / 5.1 GHzTBA1.8 / TBA GHzTBA30 MB65W~200WTBA
Core i9-12900T8816 / 24TBA / 4.9 GHzTBATBATBA30 MB35WTBATBA
Core i7-12700K8412 / 203.6 / 5.0 GHz4.7 GHz2.7 / 3.8 GHz3.6 GHz25 MB125W190W$419 US
Core i7-127008412 / 202.1 / 4.9 GHzTBA1.6 / TBA GHzTBA25 MB65W~190WTBA
Core i7-12700T8412 / 20TBA / 4.7 GHzTBATBATBA25 MB35WTBATBA
Core i5-12600K6410 / 163.7 / 4.9 GHz4.5 GHz2.8 / 3.6 GHz3.4 GHz20 MB125W150W$299 US
Core i5-12600606 / 123.3 / 4.8 GHz4.4 GHzN/AN/A18 MB65W~200WTBA
Core i5-12600606 / 12TBA / 4.6 GHzTBAN/AN/A18 MB35WTBATBA
Core i5-12500T606 / 12TBA / 4.4 GHzTBAN/AN/A18 MB35WTBATBA
Core i5-12400606 / 122.5 / 4.4 GHz4.0 GHzN/AN/A18 MB65W~150WTBA
Core i5-12400T606 / 12TBA / 4.2 GHzTBAN/AN/A18 MB35WTBATBA
Core i3-12300404 / 8TBA / 4.4 GHzTBAN/AN/A12 MB65W~100WTBA
Core i3-12200T404 / 8TBA / 4.2 GHzTBAN/AN/A12 MB35WTBATBA
Core i3-12100404 / 8TBA / 4.3 GHzTBAN/AN/A12 MB65W~100WTBA
Core i3-12100T404 / 8TBA / 4.1 GHzTBAN/AN/A12 MB35WTBATBA

News Source: Enthusiast Citizen (Bilibili)

