Intel’s Entry-Level Core i3-12300 & Core i3-12100 Alder Lake Desktop CPU Benchmarks Leak Out – Strong Single-Core Performance, Run Cool & Under 65W Power Usage
Intel's entry-level Core i3-12300 & Core i3-12100 Alder Lake Desktop CPUs might offer the best value to budget gamers as shown in leaked benchmarks.
Intel Alder Lake Quad Cores, Core i3-12300 & Core i3-12100, Show Strong Entry-Level Performance, Run Cool & Consumer Under 65 Watts of Power
While we have already seen the benchmarks of Intel's Core i3-12100 leak out earlier, these new metrics also let us compare both variants against AMD's entry-level offerings which have so far been missing the Ryzen 3 lineup but that's expected to launch under the Renoir-X branding by 2022.
Coming to the specifications for the Intel Core i3-12100 Desktop CPU, you are getting 4 cores with 8 threads. All cores are based on the Golden Cove architecture and there's no hybrid architecture on this chip as will be the case with every chip below the Core i5-12600K. The CPU has a boost clock of up to 4.3 GHz (1-core) and 4.1 GHz (All-Core). The base TDP is rated at 60 Watts while the maximum turbo power (MTP) is rated at just 77W.
Similarly, the higher-end Core i3-12300 CPU retains the same core configuration but runs at slightly higher clock speeds of up to 4.4 GHz (1-Core) and 4.2 GHz (All-Core). The CPU also packs a 12 MB L3 cache. As for pricing, both chips are expected to hit retail around 1000 RMB or under $150 US. This will make them a very nice option for budget and entry-tier builders. With that said, let's look at the performance of these chips.
Intel Core i3-12100 & Core i3-12300 CPU-z (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen via Bilibili):
Intel Core i3-12100 & Core i3-12300 Cinebench (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen via Bilibili):
Starting with the Intel Core i3-12300, the CPU scores 702.5 points in single-core and 3842.4 points in the multi-thread score within CPU-z. In Cinebench R20, the chip scores 665 points in single-core and 3318 points in multi-thread benchmark. In the AIDA64 FPU stress test, the Core i3-12300 runs at a cool 60C while consuming 62 Watts of power.
Moving over to the Core i3-12100, the CPU scores 687.5 points in single-core and 3407.9 points in the multi-thread benchmark in CPU-z. For Cinebench R20, the chip scores 649 points in single-core and 3248 points in multi-thread tests. That's almost 90-95% performance of the higher-end chip at a lower cost around $100 US.
Intel Core i3-12100 & Core i3-12300 Temps/Power (Image Credits: Enthusiast Citizen via Bilibili):
What's impressive is that the performance for both chips almost matches the Zen 2 powered Ryzen 5 3600 in multi-threaded while the single-core performance destroys AMD's entire Zen 3 lineup. In comparison to the Core i3-10100F, the Core i3-12100F is about 42% faster on average in both single and multi-threaded performance which is one huge gen over gen upgrade. Sure you will need the brand new 600-series platform and it will be a wise decision to go for DDR4 motherboards with the entry-level lineup considering the cost/availability of DDR5 modules. Overall, Intel looks like they'll have another solid launch in the entry-level segment after a solid return in the mainstream & high-end segments with Alder Lake CPUs.
Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Preliminary"
|CPU Name
|P-Core Count
|E-Core Count
|Total Core / Thread
|P-Core Base / Boost (Max)
|P-Core Boost (All-Core)
|E-Core Base / Boost
|E-Core Boost (All-Core)
|L3 Cache
|TDP (PL1)
|TDP (PL2)
|Expected (MSRP) Price
|Core i9-12900K
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|3.2 / 5.2 GHz
|5.0 GHz
|2.4 / 3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|30 MB
|125W
|241W
|$599 US
|Core i9-12900
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|2.4 / 5.1 GHz
|TBA
|1.8 / TBA GHz
|TBA
|30 MB
|65W
|~200W
|TBA
|Core i9-12900T
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|TBA / 4.9 GHz
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|30 MB
|35W
|TBA
|TBA
|Core i7-12700K
|8
|4
|12 / 20
|3.6 / 5.0 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|2.7 / 3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|25 MB
|125W
|190W
|$419 US
|Core i7-12700
|8
|4
|12 / 20
|2.1 / 4.9 GHz
|TBA
|1.6 / TBA GHz
|TBA
|25 MB
|65W
|~190W
|TBA
|Core i7-12700T
|8
|4
|12 / 20
|TBA / 4.7 GHz
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|25 MB
|35W
|TBA
|TBA
|Core i5-12600K
|6
|4
|10 / 16
|3.7 / 4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|2.8 / 3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|20 MB
|125W
|150W
|$299 US
|Core i5-12600
|6
|0
|6 / 12
|3.3 / 4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|N/A
|N/A
|18 MB
|65W
|~200W
|TBA
|Core i5-12600
|6
|0
|6 / 12
|TBA / 4.6 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|18 MB
|35W
|TBA
|TBA
|Core i5-12500T
|6
|0
|6 / 12
|TBA / 4.4 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|18 MB
|35W
|TBA
|TBA
|Core i5-12400
|6
|0
|6 / 12
|2.5 / 4.4 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|N/A
|N/A
|18 MB
|65W
|~150W
|TBA
|Core i5-12400T
|6
|0
|6 / 12
|TBA / 4.2 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|18 MB
|35W
|TBA
|TBA
|Core i3-12300
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|TBA / 4.4 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|12 MB
|65W
|~100W
|TBA
|Core i3-12200T
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|TBA / 4.2 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|12 MB
|35W
|TBA
|TBA
|Core i3-12100
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|TBA / 4.3 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|12 MB
|65W
|~100W
|TBA
|Core i3-12100T
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|TBA / 4.1 GHz
|TBA
|N/A
|N/A
|12 MB
|35W
|TBA
|TBA
News Source: Enthusiast Citizen (Bilibili)
