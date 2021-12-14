Intel Core i5-12400F Alder Lake CPU Slays The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X In Latest Benchmarks, Faster Than i7-11700K In Gaming

New benchmarks of Intel's Alder Lake Core i5-12400F Desktop CPU have popped up online which shows it faster than AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X in gaming and synthetic benchmarks.

Intel's Sub-$200 US Core i5-12400F Crushes AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X In Leaked Benchmarks, Faster Than The i7-11700K Too

The Intel Core i5-12400 is going to be the most entry-level chip within the Alder Lake Core i5 CPU segment. It will rock 6 cores, 12 threads and rely only on Golden Cove (P-Cores). There will be no Gracemont cores on the 12400. Additionally, it will rock a base clock of 2.5 GHz and boost all the way up to 4.4 GHz (4.0 GHz all-core). The CPU has a base TDP of 65W but the maximum wattage should be between 100-150W. Well, not actually 150 since that's what the Core i5-12600K, the top Core i5 unlocked chip features but we would only know once we get to test the chip.

The new benchmarks were leaked by a content creator at Bilibili who got access to the QS variant of the chip. The motherboard used was an OEM B660M-N D4 which supports DDR4 memory and overclocking too. 16 GB DDR4-3200 memory along with an RTX 3070 were part of the test system.

In terms of performance, the Intel Core i5-12400F is compared against the Core i7-11700K, Core i5-11400F, and the Ryzen 5 5600X. The chip beats all CPUs in terms of single-core performance within CPU-z and is faster than the 5600X and 11400F in multi-threaded tests. It only loses out to the Core i7-11700K which rocks a much higher clock speed and more threads (12 vs 16). Same is the case in the Cinebench R23 benchmark where the little i5-12400F chip is 19% faster in multi-threaded & 11 percent faster in single-threaded tests. In the TimeSpy CPU score, the Intel i5-12400F is around 13 percent faster than the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X.

Intel Core i5-12400F CPU Synthetic Benchmarks:







Moving over to gaming benchmarks, all CPUs were tested at 1080p. In CSGO, the i5-12400F is 4% faster, in Shadow of The Tomb Raider, the average frame rate is about on par with the Ryzen 5 & finally, we have Red Dead Redemption 2 where the chip is faster than all of the chips tested.

Intel Core i5-12400F CPU Gaming Benchmarks:







Intel Core i5-12400F Alder Lake CPU Benchmarks:

CPU Name Intel Core i5-12500 Intel Core i5-12400F AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Intel Core i7-11700K Intel Core i5-11400F Vs Ryzen 5 5600X CPU-z (ST) 704 684.7 626.6 634.4 556.9 +10% CPU-z (MT) 5101 5000 4621.9 6297.3 4333.4 +8% Cinebench R23 (ST) 1688 1686 1513 1581 1341 +11% Cinebench R23 (MT) 12667 12311 10357 14914 9295 +19% 3DMark Time Spy (CPU Score) 8994 9066 8058 12262 8606 +13% CSGO 1080p N/A 546 523 476 428 +4% RDR2 1080P N/A 153 145 147 140 +6% SOTR 1080P N/A 167 171 184 134 -5%

The Intel Core i5-12400F has already been reported to operate at 60C maximum temperatures at full load while consuming under 80 Watts of power. This means that the Alder Lake i5 chip is a tad bit more efficient than AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X Zen 3 chip. Aside from that, the Core i5-12400 is going to cost under $200 US, & competing with a Ryzen chip that costs 50% more is just incredible value. The chip would make for an excellent budget build when paired with several inexpensive 600-series motherboards that are launching next month (with DDR5 and DDR4 memory support).

Update: Another content creator has also published performance benchmarks of the Intel Core i5-12500 which you can see below. Once again, the i5-12500 seems to run around 60C while sipping an average of 70 Watts (80W maximum power consumption at full load).

Previous benchmarks have also shown the Core i5-12400 to offer similar or even better performance than the Ryzen 5 5600X at the same power consumption so overall, the little i5 is aiming to be a budget PC builders dream with the 12600K(F) being the mainstream king. Intel has really nailed the mainstream and budget segment this time and we can't wait to see how AMD will respond to them and if a price cut or 3D V-Cache will be enough to compete with the blue team's offerings.

