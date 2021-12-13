Cheaper H670, B660, H610 Motherboards For Intel Alder Lake CPUs Leak Out, Coming Soon In DDR5 & DDR4 Flavors

For those waiting for cheaper motherboard options for Intel's Alder Lake CPUs, you will soon have several H670, B660 & H610 products to select from.

Mainstream, Budget & Entry-Tier H670, B660, H610 Motherboards For Intel Alder Lake CPUs Listed, Launching Soon!

While the initial 12th Gen lineup was made up of high-end unlocked SKUs, the Non-K chips along with more mainstream and entry-level options will be coming to the market in Q1 2022. The Alder Lake platform will also receive three new consumer-grade chipsets which will cost much lower than existing Z690 options. These would range from H670, B660, and H610 motherboards.

Intel’s Entry-Level Core i3-12300 & Core i3-12100 Alder Lake Desktop CPU Benchmarks Leak Out – Strong Single-Core Performance, Run Cool & Under 65W Power Usage

Momomo_US managed to get a list of several upcoming mainstream and entry-level Alder Lake motherboards which include various manufacturers and options ranging from DDR5 to DDR4. It can be seen below:

ASUS 600-Series Motherboard Lineup:

TUF Gaming H670-PRO WiFi D4

PRIME H670-PLUS D4

PRO Q670M-C

PROART B660-Creator D4

ROG STRIX B660-F Gaming WiFi

ROG STRIX B660-G Gaming WiFi

ROG STRIX B660-A Gaming WiFi D4

ROG STRIX B660-I Gaming WiFi

TUF Gaming B660-PLUS WiFi D4

TUF Gaming B660M-PLUS WiFi D4

TUF Gaming B660M-PLUS D4

PRIME B660M-A WIFI D4

PRIME B660M-A AC D4

PRIME B660M-A D4

PRIME B660M-K D4

PRIME B660M-PLUS D4

EX-B660M-V5 D4

PRIME H610M-A D4

PRIME H610M-D D4

PRIME H610M-E D4

EX-H610M-V3 D4

ASRock 600-Series Motherboard Lineup:

H670 Steel Legend

H670M PRO RS

H670M-ITX/ax

B660 Steel Legend

B660M Steel Legend

B660 PRO RS

B660M PRO RS

B660M-HDVP/D5

B660M-HDV

B660M-C

B660M-ITX/ac

H610M-HDVP/D5

H610M-HDV/M.2

H610M-HDV

MSI 600-Series Motherboard Lineup:

Intel & Microsoft Fix Majority of Games Affected By 12th Gen Alder Lake DRM Issue on Windows 11

MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi DDR4

MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi

MAG B660M Mortar WiFi DDR4

MAG B660M Mortar WiFi

MAG B660M Mortar DDR4

MAG B660M Mortar

MAG B660M Bazooka DDR4

MAG B660M Bazooka

B660M Bomber DDR4

B660M Bomber

B660M PLUS

PRO B660M-A WiFi

PRO B660M-A DDR4

PRO B660M-A

PRO B660-A DDR4

PRO B660-A

PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI DDR4

PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI

PRO B660M-G DDR4

PRO B660M-G

PRO B660M-E DDR4

PRO B660M-E

PRO B660M-C EX DDR4

PRO B660M-C EX

Gigabyte 600-Series Motherboard Lineup:

B660 Gaming X

B660 Gaming X DDR4

B660M Gaming X AC DDR4

B660M Gaming X DDR4

B660M Gaming AC DDR4

B660M D3H DDR4

B660M DS3H AX DDR4

B660M HD3P

B660M D2H DDR4

H610M H DDR4

H610M S2H DDR4

H610M S2 DDR4

H610I DDR4

All motherboards besides the H610 series will support memory overclocking (XMP 3.0). As for IO, H670 will feature up to PCIe Gen 5 slots (x16 or x8/x8 electrical) while the rest will feature a single Gen 5 slot. All motherboards expect H610 will have a CPU attached NVMe (Gen 4.0 x4). As for DMI, the H670 boards will have a 4.0 x8 link while B660 and H610 will carry a 4.0 x4 link. In terms of Gen 4 lanes, H670 carries 12, B660 carries 6 and H610 carries none. For Gen 3, H670 carries 12 lanes & both B660/H610 carries 8 lanes. We have more detailed chipset configurations mentioned in the main article here. With that said, we also recently reported the prices of several MSI B660 boards that you can see here.

The motherboards will carry lower price points than the Z690 series and we can expect sub-$100 US options based on the H610 chipset. It is also nice that most of these motherboards have DDR4 support as DDR5 is either too expensive or has severe supply issues at the moment to make it a good option for the budget and mass consumer market.

Motherboard manufacturers including ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, ASRock and Biostar will be unveiling their new 600-series designs based on the H670, B660, and H610 chipsets at CES 2022 so stay tuned!