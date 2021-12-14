Intel’s Fancy New Box LGA 1700 CPU Cooler For 12th Gen Alder Lake Pictured, Taking Inspiration From AMD’s Wraith Lineup

The final version of Intel's fancy new Box CPU cooler for 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop LGA 1700 CPUs has been pictured in detail by Videocardz.

Intel's 'AMD Wraith' Inspired Laminar Box Cooler For 12th Gen Alder Lake LGA 1700 Desktop CPUs Pictured

The new high-resolution pictures show us the final design and it looks like Intel has definitely got its inspiration from AMD's Wraith lineup of coolers. Intel has been silently updating the design of their boxed CPU coolers for a while now. The 10th Gen Comet Lake lineup saw a stealthy black uplift but the 12th Gen Alder Lake lineup will be getting the biggest update yet.

Based on the previous report, the new LGA 1700 cooler is part of the Laminar series & this specific model will be codenamed 'RM1'. There are three variants within the Laminar lineup with the most entry-level RS1 cooler bundled with Celeron & Pentium series, the RM1 cooler for Core i3, Core i5 & Core i7 series while the top-end RH1 cooler will be bundled with Core i9 series. The unlocked Alder Lake chips won't be bundled with these coolers as they require better thermal solutions to perform adequately.

Talking about the design, the RM1 is designed with a 65W TDP Core i7, Core i5, and Core i3 chips in mind. It has a spiral heatsink connected to the copper base plate and features an industrial 5-blade fan with an Intel logo to cool the chip. As for the installation mechanism, it's still the same with four push-and-pull pins which are super easy to install on any LGA 1700 socketed motherboard. As for RGB, the sides seem to be an acrylic design that diffuses the illumination from the spiral RGB LEDs. You also don't have to worry about the mounting shenanigans encountered on several coolers this generation due to changes in Z-height and socket dimensions for the Alder Lake platform.

With that said, the design does look similar to AMD's Wraith Spire box CPU cooler. It also gives off a more premium feel thanks to the acrylic design. The new cooler is to be bundled with Intel's Alder Lake Non-K lineup which is expected to debut alongside the H670, B660, and H610 motherboards at CES 2022.