Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake 5.5 GHz CPU Benchmarks Leak Out: 10% Faster Than Core i9-12900K In Single-Core & A Massive 35% Gain In Multi-Threaded Tests

Intel's Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake Desktop CPU has once again seen its benchmarks leak out way ahead of launch, offering a huge multi-threaded performance uplift over its 12th Gen predecessor.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake 5.5 GHz Desktop CPU 10% Faster In Single & 35% Faster In Multi-Threaded Benchmarks Versus The Core i9-12900K On Average

The Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU tested in the leaked benchmarks is a QS sample that features 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU carries a total of 36 MB of L3 cache and 32 MB of L2 cache for a combined 68 MB of 'Smart Cache. It also comes with a base (PL1) TDP of 125W & an MTP of around 250W.

This chip seems to be running around the same 3.0 GHz base and 5.5 GHz boost clocks as the previous sample that was leaked yesterday but the same chip also showed boost clocks of up to 5.7 GHz so we can also expect similar clock speeds from this sample. The final chip is expected to hit single-core boost clocks of up to 5.7-5.8 GHz though that remains to be seen till the final variant makes it to the market.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake Desktop CPU CPU-z Screenshot (Image Credits: Extreme Player):

The CPU was tested on the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme motherboard with T-Force Delta 32 GB (16 GB x 2) DDR5-6400 memory, a 360mm AIO cooler, & a 1500W Coolermaster Silence II 1500 Watt Power Supply. The graphics card was a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB which was used for both the 13900K and 12900K.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake Desktop CPU CPU-z Benchmark (Image Credits: Extreme Player):

In terms of performance, the Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU offered up to a 10% single-core performance increase over the Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU on average. In multi-threaded tests, the CPU saw a 35% average performance increase over its predecessors and also reached up to 2.3 times the performance in PugetBench which is very impressive.

Breaking down the performance results, the Cinebench R23 benchmark saw a 13.5% gain in single and 40.2% gain in multi-threaded performance, Geekbench saw a 10% increase in single and 23% gain in multi-threaded performance, CPU-z Bench saw a 9.5% increase in single and 46.3% increase in multi-threaded performance while 3DMark Fire Strike Physics benchmark saw a 43.3% jump vs the Core i9-12900K. In Blender, the Core i9-13900K scored up to 42% more performance versus its predecessor. Rest of the benchmarks can be seen in the chart below:

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Multi-Threaded & Single-Core Benchmarks (Image Credits: Extreme Player):

At the same clocks, the Raptor Lake chip offers virtually no performance improvement which means that the Raptor Cove cores aren't delivering any architectural IPC uplifts and the main performance benefits come from the higher clock speeds and increased cache layout.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Single-Threaded IPC Performance: (Image Credits: Extreme Player):

While running the XTU Benchmark, the Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU jumped up to 420W (PL4) as far as package power is concerned and the 360mm AIO cooler wasn't enough to keep it under 100C. The chip seems to be hitting its thermal wall under high-end coolers but that might be an issue with the QS sample. Well, we will know for sure but if Intel's gone bonkers with its power limits on Raptor Lake, then AMD's Zen 4 will have a huge efficiency advantage.

Once again, these aren't the final clock speeds so the final performance is expected to be even higher than this leak. At 5.8 GHz, we can expect a single-core improvement of 10% and a multi-core improvement of 40% over the Core i9-12900K. That should also mean a 50% multi-threaded CPU performance increase over the 5950X. AMD on the other hand has said that Zen 4 increases multi-threaded performance by 35% over Zen 3 so it will be an interesting battle for sure.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 68 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz (All Core) 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W (PL1)

241W (PL2) $599 US Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 54 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W (PL1)

190W (PL2) $419 US Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 44 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W (PL1)

150W (PL2) $299 US

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.



