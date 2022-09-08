Intel Arc A770, A750 & A580 Graphics Card Official Specs Revealed – High-End Alchemist ACM-G10 GPUs, Up To 32 Xe-Cores, 16 GB GDDR6 Memory

Intel has officially detailed the specifications of its high-end Alchemist graphics cards, the Arc A770, Arc A750 & Arc A580. All three of these Arc cards will be launching this month, offering competitive performance & prices to gamers.

Intel's High-End Arc A770, Arc A750, Arc A580 Graphics Cards Break Cover, Official Specs Unveiled

The Intel Arc A7 and Arc A5 graphics cards will be the only desktop families to make use of the top ACM-G10 "Alchemist" GPU die. There are three graphics cards featured in the desktop family that utilize this design including the Arc A770, Arc A750, and the Arc A580. Today, Intel is taking the lid off its Arc A770, Arc A750 & Arc A580 graphics cards. In addition to that, following is all of the Arc official coverage that we have reported so far:

Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card - 32 Xe Cores, 16 GB Memory, 2.1 GHz

The Intel Arc Alchemist lineup will include the flagship Arc A770 which will feature the full ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores and a 256-bit bus interface. The Intel Arc A770 will feature both 16 GB and 8 GB flavors across a 256-bit bus interface and a TDP of 225W. The clock speeds for the card will be rated at 2.1 GHz for the GPU (Graphics Clock) and 17.5 Gbps for the GDDR6 memory, offering up to 560 GB/s of bandwidth.

It is expected to be positioned in the same performance category as the RTX 3060 Ti but will offer slightly better performance. We have seen several benchmarks of the Arc A770 here and here. The graphics card is expected to cost between the $349 to $399 US range.

Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card - 28 Xe Cores, 8 GB Memory, 2.05 GHz

The second part is the Intel Arc A750 which will also be equipped with an ACM-G10 GPU but house 28 Xe Cores (3584 ALUs), 28 ray tracing units 8 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 256 -bit bus interface, and a TDP target of 225W, same as the Arc A770. The card will feature a 2050 MHz GPU & 16 Gbps memory clock rate for an effective 512 GB/s of bandwidth.

This GPU will aim for the GeForce RTX 3060 series mobility options. Intel has shown the card to be an average 5% faster than the RTX 3060 across 48 modern titles. You can read more about the perf figures here.

Intel states their reference design will be part of their IBC or "Intel Branded Card" offerings which utilize a reference PCB & cooler designed by Intel themselves & parts sourced from their partners and assembled in Malaysia. These Limited Edition products will be available on launch directly from retailers and E-tailers. The graphics cards will be launched in key market regions.

Both the Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards will come in Limited Edition flavors and also custom designs which will be available globally. The Arc A770 will be as high as the Alchemist line will go and if you were looking for more enthusiast variants, then you'd have to wait for the next-generation 'Battlemage' lineup.

Intel Arc A580 Graphics Card - 24 Xe Cores, 8 GB Memory, 1.7 GHz

The Intel Arc 5 lineup is expected to include just one variant, for now, the Arc A550. The graphics card is expected to feature 24 Xe-Cores (3072 ALUs) and will also feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory across either a 256-bit wide bus interface at the same 16 Gbps clocks for 512 Gbps of bandwidth.

The graphics card is expected to compete against the RTX 3050 and will be aiming at the $200-$299 US segment with a TDP of 175W. It is likely that this variant will be one of the best sellers if it can be priced under the $250 US bracket and close to $200 US since that will put it close to the RX 6500 XT while offering better performance, & a finer feature set like AV1, XeSS, better raytracing capabilities to name a few.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Official':

Graphics Card Variant GPU Die Shading Units (Cores) XMX Units GPU Clock (Graphics) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus Bandwidth TGP Price Arc A770 Arc ACM-G10 4096 (32 Xe-Cores) 512 2.10 GHz 16 GB GDDR6 17.5 Gbps 256-bit 560 GB/s 225W $349-$399 US Arc A770 Arc ACM-G10 4096 (32 Xe-Cores) 512 2.10 GHz 8 GB GDDR6 17.5 Gbps 256-bit 560 GB/s 225W $349-$399 US Arc A750 Arc ACM-G10 3584 (28 Xe-Cores) 448 2.05 GHz 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 512 GB/s 225W $299-$349 US Arc A580 Arc ACM-G10 3072 (24 Xe-Cores) 384 1.70 GHz 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 512 GB/s 175W $200-$299 US Arc A380 Arc ACM-G11 1024 (8 Xe-Cores) 128 2.00 GHz 6 GB GDDR6 15.5 Gbps 96-bit 186 GB/s 75W $129-$139 US Arc A310 Arc ACM-G11 512 (4 Xe-Cores)) 64 TBD 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit TBD 75W $59-$99 US

Intel is planning to launch its Arc 7 series GPUs including the Arc A770 & Arc A750 later this month while the Arc A580 will be launching later in the coming quarter so stay tuned for more info on the Intel Arc lineup.