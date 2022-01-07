Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K Early CPU Sample Spotted: Up To 32 Threads, 1.8 GHz Clocks, No AVX-512 Support

Another Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K CPU has been spotted within the Intel GFX CI, offering up to 32 threads.

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K ES CPU With Up To 32 Threads & 1.8 GHz Preliminary Clocks Spotted

The latest entry comes from within Intel's own Bootlog and this chip is once again, supposedly, the flagship configuration that you will find on the 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPUs that are due for launch later this year. While we have already seen a similar sample leak out earlier, the latest entry has been discovered by Coelacanth-dream.

The supposed Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU features 32 threads and we know from previous information that this chip would also rock 24 cores of which 8 will remain as P-cores but the E-core count would be doubled to 16. Overall, this would mark a 50% improvement in cores and a 33% improvement in thread count. The chip was running on the RPL-S ADP-S DDR5 UDIMM CRB reference platform which makes use of DDR5 memory and the highest clock achieved is 1800 MHz or 1.8 GHz.

This is expected of an early engineering sample since we have seen initial Alder Lake CPUs running around the same frequency but ended up offering higher than 5 GHz clocks (A 5.5 GHz Core i9-12900KS is also in the works). The specific entries in the Intel GFX CI are mentioned below (Credits: Coelacanth-dream)

<6>[ 0.000000] DMI: Intel Corporation Raptor Lake Client Platform/RPL-S ADP-S DDR5 UDIMM CRB, BIOS RPLSFWI1.R00.2397.A01.2109300731 09/30/2021

<6>[ 0.000000] tsc: Detected 1800.000 MHz processor

<6>[ 0.000000] tsc: Detected 1804.800 MHz TSC

<6>[ 0.784998] x86: Booting SMP configuration:

<6>[ 0.785013] .... node #0, CPUs: #1 #2 #3 #4 #5 #6 #7 #8 #9 #10 #11 #12 #13 #14 #15 #16 #17 #18 #19 #20 #21 #22 #23 #24 #25 #26 #27 #28 #29 #30 #31

<6>[ 0.895973] smp: Brought up 1 node, 32 CPUs

<6>[ 0.895973] smpboot: Max logical packages: 1

<6>[ 0.895973] smpboot: Total of 32 processors activated (115507.20 BogoMIPS)

<6>[ 0.000000] x86/fpu: Supporting XSAVE feature 0x001: 'x87 floating point registers'

<6>[ 0.000000] x86/fpu: Supporting XSAVE feature 0x002: 'SSE registers' <6>[ 0.000000] x86/fpu: Supporting XSAVE feature 0x004: 'AVX registers'

<6>[ 0.000000] x86/fpu: Supporting XSAVE feature 0x200: 'Protection Keys User registers'

<6>[ 0.000000] x86/fpu: xstate_offset[2]: 576, xstate_sizes[2]: 256

<6>[ 0.000000] x86/fpu: xstate_offset[9]: 832, xstate_sizes[9]: 8

<6>[ 0.000000] x86/fpu: Enabled xstate features 0x207, context size is 840 bytes, using 'compacted' format.

Other details show that Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S CPUs will come without AVX-512 support. It is something that Intel has also started disabling for current 12th Gen Alder Lake-S CPUs by making motherboard makers release a new BIOS. Other than that, we know that the first 13th Gen Raptor Lake enablement patches are headed to Linux soon.

Here's Everything We Know About Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU Family

Replacing the Intel Alder Lake-S 12th Gen Core family, the Intel Raptor Lake-S lineup will be part of the 13th Gen Core family and feature two brand new core architectures. These architectures will be featuring Raptor Cove as performance cores & an enhanced Gracemont core which will be serving as efficiency cores.

Intel Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Lineup & Configurations

According to previously leaked data, the lineup will consist of three segments that were leaked out in the recent power recommendations. These include the 'K' series enthusiast SKUs rated at 125W, 65W mainstream SKUs, and 35W low-power SKUs. Coming to the top-end variants, we will be getting up to 24 cores followed by 16 core, 10 core, 4 core, and 2 core variants. The SKUs are detailed below:

Intel Core i9 K-Series (8 Golden + 16 Grace) = 24 Cores / 32 Threads / 36 MB

Intel Core i7 K-Series (8 Golden + 8 Grace) = 16 Cores / 24 Threads / 30 MB

Intel Core i5 K-Series (6 Golden + 8 Grace) = 14 Cores / 20 Threads / 24 MB

Intel Core i5 S-Series (6 Golden + 4 Grace) = 14 Cores / 16 Threads / 21 MB

Intel Core i3 S-Series (4 Golden + 0 Grace) = 4 Cores / 8 Threads / 12 MB

Intel Pentium S-Series (2 Golden + 0 Grace) = 4 Cores / 4 Threads / 6 MB

The enthusiast 125W Intel Raptor Lake-S Desktop SKUs will feature Core i9 models featuring up to 8 Raptor Cove cores and 16 Gracemont cores for a total of 24 cores and 32 threads. Intel's Core i7 lineup will consist of 16 core (8+8), Core i5 models will consist of 14 core (6+8) and 10 core (6+4) & finally, we have the Core i3 models which will feature 4 cores but without any efficiency cores. The lineup will also include Pentium SKUs which will feature just 2 Raptor Cove cores. All Core variants will feature a 32 EU (256 core) enhanced Xe integrated GPU. Certain Core i5 and Pentium variants will also come configured with 24 EU and 16 EU iGPUs.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 TBA / 5.5 GHz? TBA TBA TBA 36 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.0 GHz (All Core) 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W (PL1)

241W (PL2) $599 US Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / 5.2 GHz? TBA TBA TBA 30 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W (PL1)

190W (PL2) $419 US Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 TBA / 5.1 GHz? TBA TBA TBA 21 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W (PL1)

150W (PL2) $299 US

Intel Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Platform Details

Other details include a larger L2 cache which will be branded as Intel's own 'Game Cache' for Core CPUs and clock speeds will feature a boost clock bump of 200 MHz so we can expect up to 5.5 GHz boost clocks considering Alder Lake-S Desktop CPUs will top out at 5.3 GHz.

The Intel Raptor Lake-S chips will also support faster DDR5 memory speeds of up to 5600 Mbps (6500 Mbps LPDDR5(X)) along with retaining support for DDR4 memory as reports suggest. It looks like there will be three main dies which will be configured into these SKUs starting with a top 'Large' die consisting of 8 Cove and 16 Atom cores, a 'Mid' die with 8 Core and 8 Atom cores, and lastly, a 'Small' die with 6 Cove cores and no Atom cores. The Intel Raptor Lake lineup will be compatible with the LGA 1700 socket though will utilize all 1800 contact pads and compete against AMD's Zen 4 powered Ryzen 7000 lineup. Expect more info by the mid of 2022 by Intel.

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-125W 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) Intel 7 16/24 35-125W 600 Series LGA 1700 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2021 Raptor Lake (13th Gen) Intel 7 24/32 35-125W 700-Series LGA 1700 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2022 Meteor Lake (14th Gen) Intel 4 TBA 35-125W 800 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2023 Arrow Lake (15th Gen) Intel 4? 40/48 TBA 900-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2024 Lunar Lake (16th Gen) Intel 3? TBA TBA 1000-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2025 Nova Lake (17th Gen) Intel 3? TBA TBA 2000-Series? TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 6.0? 2026

