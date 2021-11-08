Intel Raptor Lake 13th Gen Core CPUs Will Retain DDR4 Memory Support In Addition To DDR5

The successor to Intel's Alder Lake CPU lineup, codenamed Raptor Lake, is expected to retain support for DDR4 memory.

Intel Raptor Lake CPUs Will Also Feature Both DDR5 and DDR4 Memory Support

The latest information comes from Moore's Law is Dead who reports that Alder Lake buyers who are getting on board the DDR4 platform don't have to worry about their platforms going obsolete within a generation because Intel's Raptor Lake CPUs will retain support for DDR4 memory. So it looks like users who invest in a DDR4 platform now can upgrade to a Raptor Lake CPU when the new processors arrive a year from now.

Raptor Lake will support DDR4. Some people might say "duh", but I have seen a conspiracy theory going around that Intel would obsolete DDR4 mobos when Raptor Lake launches. No, they won't. Rest easy DDR4 Alder Lake buyers 😊. — Moore's Law Is Dead (@mooreslawisdead) November 8, 2021

The Intel Raptor Lake lineup will include the 13th Gen Core processor family and we have already heard from our sources that the blue team is working on their 700-series chipsets to coincide with the launch of Raptor Lake. The Raptor Lake CPUs will be a soft-refresh of Alder Lake CPUs, rocking an updated core architecture and increased number of cores (E-Cores). Based on this info, Raptor Lake will be carrying the same memory controller as Alder Lake though with slight optimizations to support faster memory. The existing Alder Lake memory controller allows for both DDR4-3200 and DDR5-4800 standards. Raptor Lake is expected to keep the same though we can expect higher IMC speeds.

This is good news for users who are going to get 600-series motherboards with DDR4-only support as they are not only cheaper but the overall platform cost of going DDR4 is lower too. DDR5 at the moment is both expensive and hard to find. There are many mainstream users who won't see the benefits of running DDR5 memory and a 32 GB high-end kit will cost more than what a standard i5 or i3 chip in the Alder Lake lineup will cost. So to take advantage of Alder Lake's price to perf ratio, it's wiser for entry-level users to go for something like the Core i5-12600K or below (Core i5-12400, Core i3-12100) and utilize the still very capable DDR4-3600 / 4200 kits.

The Intel Raptor Lake CPU lineup will launch around the same time as AMD's Zen 4 Rapahel family that will comprise next-generation Ryzen Desktop CPUs. The new AM5 platform is confirmed to get DDR5 support though we don't know if like Intel, AMD will also have some entry-level products that feature support for DDR4 memory too. So far, every DDR generation, Intel has had an entry-level board platform that offered support for both the latest and the previous standard. This time, the support was extended to high-end Z690 motherboards too.

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-125W 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) Intel 7 16/24 35-125W 600 Series LGA 1700 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2021 Raptor Lake (13th Gen) Intel 7 24/32 35-125W 700-Series LGA 1700 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2022 Meteor Lake (14th Gen) Intel 4 TBA 35-125W 800 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2023 Arrow Lake (15th Gen) Intel 4? 40/48 TBA 900-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2024 Lunar Lake (16th Gen) Intel 3? TBA TBA 1000-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2025 Nova Lake (17th Gen) Intel 3? TBA TBA 2000-Series? TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 6.0? 2026

News Source: Videocardz