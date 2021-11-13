First Enablement Patches For Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake Hybrid CPUs Headed To Linux

The first enablement patches for Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs are headed to the Linux OS soon, reports Phoronix.

The source reports that the first enablement patches for Intel's next-gen Raptor Lake CPU family will begin to roll out in the coming weeks. The first patch that rolled out yesterday only adds the Raptor Lake ID (ID 183) to the Linux OS and while it is not that exciting, more patches are going to roll out in the coming weeks. The Intel Raptor Lake is mostly a refresh of the Alder Lake lineup so Intel may not require as many patches to add support for their next-generation chips. That might happen with Meteor Lake in 2023 which is a bigger architectural upgrade.

The first patch making it out today is just the usual one-liner adding the Raptor Lake model ID. Raptor Lake's model ID is 183 (0xB7). Or hardware enablement patches to come will in turn be depending upon that "INTEL_FAM6_RAPTOR_LAKE" define. via Phoronix

Replacing the Intel Alder Lake-S 12th Gen Core family, the Intel Raptor Lake-S lineup will be part of the 13th Gen Core family and feature two brand new core architectures. These architectures will be featuring Raptor Cove as performance cores & an enhanced Gracemont core which will be serving as efficiency cores.

Intel Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Lineup & Configurations

According to previously leaked data, the lineup will consist of three segments that were leaked out in the recent power recommendations. These include the 'K' series enthusiast SKUs rated at 125W, 65W mainstream SKUs, and 35W low-power SKUs. Coming to the top-end variants, we will be getting up to 24 cores followed by 16 core, 10 core, 4 core, and 2 core variants. The SKUs are detailed below:

Intel Core i9 K-Series (8 Golden + 16 Grace) = 24 Cores / 32 Threads / 36 MB

Intel Core i7 K-Series (8 Golden + 8 Grace) = 16 Cores / 24 Threads / 30 MB

Intel Core i5 K-Series (6 Golden + 8 Grace) = 14 Cores / 20 Threads / 24 MB

Intel Core i5 S-Series (6 Golden + 4 Grace) = 14 Cores / 16 Threads / 21 MB

Intel Core i3 S-Series (4 Golden + 0 Grace) = 4 Cores / 8 Threads / 12 MB

Intel Pentium S-Series (2 Golden + 0 Grace) = 4 Cores / 4 Threads / 6 MB

The enthusiast 125W Intel Raptor Lake-S Desktop SKUs will feature Core i9 models featuring up to 8 Raptor Cove cores and 16 Gracemont cores for a total of 24 cores and 32 threads. Intel's Core i7 lineup will consist of 16 core (8+8), Core i5 models will consist of 14 core (6+8) and 10 core (6+4) & finally, we have the Core i3 models which will feature 4 cores but without any efficiency cores. The lineup will also include Pentium SKUs which will feature just 2 Raptor Cove cores. All Core variants will feature a 32 EU (256 core) enhanced Xe integrated GPU. Certain Core i5 and Pentium variants will also come configured with 24 EU and 16 EU iGPUs.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 TBA / 5.5 GHz? TBA TBA TBA 36 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.0 GHz (All Core) 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W (PL1)

241W (PL2) $599 US Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / 5.2 GHz? TBA TBA TBA 30 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W (PL1)

190W (PL2) $419 US Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 TBA / 5.1 GHz? TBA TBA TBA 21 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W (PL1)

150W (PL2) $299 US

Intel Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Platform Details

Other details include a larger L2 cache which will be branded as Intel's own 'Game Cache' for Core CPUs and clock speeds will feature a boost clock bump of 200 MHz so we can expect up to 5.5 GHz boost clocks considering Alder Lake-S Desktop CPUs will top out at 5.3 GHz.

The Intel Raptor Lake-S chips will also support faster DDR5 memory speeds of up to 5600 Mbps (6500 Mbps LPDDR5(X)) along with retaining support for DDR4 memory as reports suggest. It looks like there will be three main dies which will be configured into these SKUs starting with a top 'Large' die consist of 8 Cove and 16 Atom cores, a 'Mid' die with 8 Core and 8 Atom cores, and lastly, a 'Small' die with 6 Cove cores and no Atom cores.

Intel Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Power Requirements

Coming to the power requirements, the Intel Raptor Lake-S 125W variant will feature a PL1 rating of 125W (125W in performance mode), PL2 rating of 188W (253W in performance mode) & a PL4 rating of 238W (314W in performance mode). You can notice that the PL4 rating is lower due to the newly introduced reactive operation but the PL2 rating has gone slightly up compared to Intel Alder Lake (253W vs 241W).

The same is the case with the 65W Alder Lake chips which have a PL1 rating of 65W (65W in perf mode), PL2 rating of 133W (219W in perf mode), and a PL4 rating of 179W (277W in perf mode). In the end, we have the Intel Alder Lake-S 35W variants which have a PL1 rating of 35W (35W in perf mode), PL2 rating of 80W (106W in perf mode), and a PL4 rating of 118W (152W in perf mode).

Intel Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Power Ratings

CPU TDP Segment 125W 65W 35W Alder Lake PL2 188W (241W Perf) 126W (202W Perf) 78W (106W Perf) Raptor Lake PL2 188W (253W Perf) 133W (219W Perf) 80W (106W Perf) Alder Lake PL4 283W (359W Perf) 195W (311W Perf) 131W (171W Perf) Raptor Lake PL4 238W (314W Perf) 179W (277W Perf) 118W (152W Perf) Peak Wattage Increase (Alder Lake vs Raptor Lake PL2 Perf) +5% +5.5% +2.5% Peak Wattage Increase (Alder Lake vs Raptor Lake PL4 Perf) -19% -9% -11%

The Intel Raptor Lake lineup of 13th Gen Core CPUs is expected to launch by the end of 2022 and will be tackling AMD's Zen 4 and Vermeer-X CPUs.