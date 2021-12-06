Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop Core i9-13900K CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted, Early Sample Almost On Par With Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU are no mystery to us and it looks like the first 24 core chip which should be the flagship Core i9-13900K has already leaked out.

Intel's 13th Gen Flagship, The Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake Desktop CPU, With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Has Leaked Out

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs are expected to launch by the end of 2022 but we already know what the CPUs will have to offer on the table. While they are technically a refresh of the current 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPUs, featuring the same hybrid design, the integral x86 architecture will see a couple of changes in the form of more optimized cores and also higher core counts.

Discovered by Tom's Hardware within the BAPCo Crossmark software, an Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU has popped up in a very early engineering state. The chip has no name & goes by the 'Genuine Intel 0000' codename but this is in fact a desktop chip as made apparent from its RPL-S listing. The chip was tested on the Alder Lake reference platform with 32 GB of DDR4-4800 memory. As for the chip itself, we are looking at 24 cores that include 8 P-cores based on the new Raptor Cove architecture and 16 E-Cores based on an optimized Gracemont architecture. This is a 24 core and 32 thread chip which is an improvement of 50% on the core and 33% on the thread count.

The benchmark doesn't tell us the exact clock frequencies of the Intel Raptor Lake Desktop CPU but this is the flagship core configuration so we are most likely looking at the Core i9 SKU & that should be known as the Core i9-13900K/Core i9-13900. In terms of benchmarks, the chip is still a very early sample and is only just on par with the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X while it loses to the Core i9-12900K by a huge margin.

Intel Raptor Lake Core i9 ES BAPCO CrossMark Benchmark CPU Name Overall Productivity Creativity Responsiveness Core i9-12900K 2,376 2,255 2,486 2,430 Ryzen 9 5950X 1,694 1,672 1,746 1,609 Raptor Lake 1,591 1,451 1,804 1,442

Here's Everything We Know About Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU Family

Replacing the Intel Alder Lake-S 12th Gen Core family, the Intel Raptor Lake-S lineup will be part of the 13th Gen Core family and feature two brand new core architectures. These architectures will be featuring Raptor Cove as performance cores & an enhanced Gracemont core which will be serving as efficiency cores.

Intel Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Lineup & Configurations

According to previously leaked data, the lineup will consist of three segments that were leaked out in the recent power recommendations. These include the 'K' series enthusiast SKUs rated at 125W, 65W mainstream SKUs, and 35W low-power SKUs. Coming to the top-end variants, we will be getting up to 24 cores followed by 16 core, 10 core, 4 core, and 2 core variants. The SKUs are detailed below:

Intel Core i9 K-Series (8 Golden + 16 Grace) = 24 Cores / 32 Threads / 36 MB

Intel Core i7 K-Series (8 Golden + 8 Grace) = 16 Cores / 24 Threads / 30 MB

Intel Core i5 K-Series (6 Golden + 8 Grace) = 14 Cores / 20 Threads / 24 MB

Intel Core i5 S-Series (6 Golden + 4 Grace) = 14 Cores / 16 Threads / 21 MB

Intel Core i3 S-Series (4 Golden + 0 Grace) = 4 Cores / 8 Threads / 12 MB

Intel Pentium S-Series (2 Golden + 0 Grace) = 4 Cores / 4 Threads / 6 MB

The enthusiast 125W Intel Raptor Lake-S Desktop SKUs will feature Core i9 models featuring up to 8 Raptor Cove cores and 16 Gracemont cores for a total of 24 cores and 32 threads. Intel's Core i7 lineup will consist of 16 core (8+8), Core i5 models will consist of 14 core (6+8) and 10 core (6+4) & finally, we have the Core i3 models which will feature 4 cores but without any efficiency cores. The lineup will also include Pentium SKUs which will feature just 2 Raptor Cove cores. All Core variants will feature a 32 EU (256 core) enhanced Xe integrated GPU. Certain Core i5 and Pentium variants will also come configured with 24 EU and 16 EU iGPUs.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 TBA / 5.5 GHz? TBA TBA TBA 36 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.0 GHz (All Core) 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W (PL1)

241W (PL2) $599 US Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / 5.2 GHz? TBA TBA TBA 30 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W (PL1)

190W (PL2) $419 US Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 TBA / 5.1 GHz? TBA TBA TBA 21 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W (PL1)

150W (PL2) $299 US

Intel Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Platform Details

Other details include a larger L2 cache which will be branded as Intel's own 'Game Cache' for Core CPUs and clock speeds will feature a boost clock bump of 200 MHz so we can expect up to 5.5 GHz boost clocks considering Alder Lake-S Desktop CPUs will top out at 5.3 GHz.

The Intel Raptor Lake-S chips will also support faster DDR5 memory speeds of up to 5600 Mbps (6500 Mbps LPDDR5(X)) along with retaining support for DDR4 memory as reports suggest. It looks like there will be three main dies which will be configured into these SKUs starting with a top 'Large' die consist of 8 Cove and 16 Atom cores, a 'Mid' die with 8 Core and 8 Atom cores, and lastly, a 'Small' die with 6 Cove cores and no Atom cores.

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-125W 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) Intel 7 16/24 35-125W 600 Series LGA 1700 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2021 Raptor Lake (13th Gen) Intel 7 24/32 35-125W 700-Series LGA 1700 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2022 Meteor Lake (14th Gen) Intel 4 TBA 35-125W 800 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2023 Arrow Lake (15th Gen) Intel 4? 40/48 TBA 900-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2024 Lunar Lake (16th Gen) Intel 3? TBA TBA 1000-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2025 Nova Lake (17th Gen) Intel 3? TBA TBA 2000-Series? TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 6.0? 2026

News Sources: KOMACHI_ENSAKA , Videocardz