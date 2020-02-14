An independent seller on the Chinese Taobao market store has listed various 10th Generation Intel Comet Lake-S CPUs which include the flagship Core i9-10900K. The CPUs have seen various leaks in terms of performance and specifications with these listing appearing as we get closer to launch.

Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake-S Desktop CPUs Listed Online - Include The Flagship 10 Core, Core i9-10900K

The listings were spotted by Videocardz through a tip given by veteran leaker Momomo_Us. The person who listed the chips clearly mentions that these aren't new chips but rather engineering samples which are labeled as 'non-new'. The prices for the chips aren't mentioned but the lister has advised users to buy a compatible motherboard for these chips before asking him for the prices of the CPUs themselves.

Intel Core i7-10700K Comet Lake-S 8 Core/16 Thread CPU Spotted With Up To 5.3 GHz Clocks











The lister also mentions that the supported motherboards for the 10th Generation Desktop CPU lineup would be the Z490 and B460 although we know that the W480 and the H410 chipset based motherboards would also be available for 10th Generation CPUs. There are five SKU sets which include the Core i9-10900K, the Core i9-10900, the Core i5-10600K, the Core i5-10500, and the Core i5-10400.

Intel Core i9-10900K - 10 Cores, Up To 5.3 GHz Single-Core, 4.9 GHz All-Core

The Intel Core i9-10900K will be the flagship part of the 10th Generation Comet Lake-S Desktop CPU family. Intel has a few tricks up their sleeves to offer even better performance than the Core i9-9900KS. The i9-10900K features 10 cores, 20 threads a total cache of 20 MB and a 125W TDP. The chip has a base frequency of 3.7 GHz and a boost frequency of 5.1 GHz. However, using Intel's Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology, the chip can boost up to 5.2 GHz on a single-core and what's even better is the 4.9 GHz all-core boost. Some of the features of this particular chip, as detailed by Videocardz, include:

Up to 4.8 GHz All-Core Turbo

Up to 5.3 / 4.0 GHz Thermal Velocity Boost Singe / All-core Turbo

Up to 5.2 GHz Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0

Up to 10C and 20T

Up to DDR4-2933 MHz dual-channel

Enhanced Core & Memory Overclocking

Active Core Group Tuning

Here's the interesting part, the chip would also get Thermal Velocity Boost, similar to the current flagship parts. CPUs that support this algorithm, like the Core i9-10900K, would feature even faster boost frequencies of 5.3 GHz (single-core) and 4.9 GHz (all-core). However, as the name suggests, only top-tier cooling solutions would be able to allow full utilization of the Thermal Velocity Boost feature. So unless you rock a high-end AIO liquid cooler or a closed-loop setup, don't expect a sustained velocity boost but rather short bursts until the threshold is hit. It will be interesting to know the full extent of the features that this function has to offer and what kind of cooling would the Core i9-10900K requires in general.

Intel Core i9-10900K 10 Core CPU Is Only Slightly Faster Than AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900X While Consuming Irresponsible Amounts Of Power!

Intel Core i5-10600K - 6 Cores, Up To 4.8 GHz Single-Core, 4.5 GHz All-Core

The Intel Core i7-10600K would be featuring 6 cores and 12 threads. The chip would house 12 MB of total cache and a TDP of 125W. The chip would feature a base clock of 4.1 GHz, a boost clock of 4.8 GHz (single-core) and 4.5 GHz (all-core). The chip would be faster than the 8th Gen flagship, the Core i7-8700K, featuring a higher base and boost clock across a single and all-cores. The Core i5 should be retailing in the $220-$270 US segment which is a decent price for a fast 6 core and multi-threaded chip.

Intel 10th Gen Desktop CPUs CPU-z Screenshots:









Intel 10th Gen Core Comet Lake Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Single-Core Boost Clock Turbo Boost Max 3.0 (Single-Core) All Core Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Intel Core i9-10900K 10/20 3.7 GHz 5.1 GHz

5.3 GHz (Velocity) 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz

4.9 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i9-10900 10/20 2.8 GHz 5.0 GHz

5.2 GHz (Velocity) 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz

4.6 GHz (Velocity) 20 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i9-10900T 10/20 2.0 GHz 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 20 MB 35W TBD Intel Core i7-10700K 8/16 3.8 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz 16 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i7-10700 8/16 2.9 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz 16 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i7-10700T 8/16 2.0 GHz 4.4 GHz TBD TBD 16 MB 35W TBD Intel Core i5-10600K 6/12 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.5 GHz 12 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i5-10600 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.8 GHz N/A 4.4 GHz 12 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i5-10600T 6/12 2.4 GHz 4.0 GHz N/A TBD 12 MB 35W TBD Intel Core i5-10500 6/12 3.1 GHz 4.5 GHz N/A 4.2 GHz 12 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i5-10500T 6/12 2.3 GHz 3.7 GHz N/A TBD 12 MB 35W TBD Intel Core i5-10400 6/12 2.9 GHz 4.3 GHz N/A 4.0 GHz 12 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i3-10350K 4/8 TBD TBD N/A TBD 8 MB 125W TBD Intel Core i3-10320 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz N/A 4.4 GHz 8 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i3-10300 4/8 3.7 GHz 4.4 GHz N/A 4.2 GHz 8 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i3-10100 4/8 3.6 GHz 4.3 GHz N/A 4.1 GHz 8 MB 65W TBD Intel Core i3-10100T 4/8 2.3 GHz 3.6 GHz N/A TBD 8 MB 35W TBD Intel Pentium G6400 2/4 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz N/A TBD 4 MB 65W TBD Intel Pentium G6400T 2/4 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz N/A TBD 4 MB 35W TBD Intel Celeron G5900 2/2 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz

N/A TBD 2 MB 65W TBD Intel Celeron G5900T 2/2 3.0 GHz 3.0 GHz N/A TBD 2 MB 35W TBD

In addition to the listings, the Intel Core i9-10900 CPU sample was also pictured by XFastest. In their latest post, the tech outlet has released a valentines day special, giving us a first look at the Core i9-10900 CPU (not the unlocked variant). The chip is also an engineering sample and from the looks of it, it has a slightly different IHS than the Core i9-9900KS.

Intel Core i9-10900 & Core i9-9900KS CPU Comparison (Image Credits: XFastest):







The chip also has 2.5 GHz (base clock) mentioned on the IHS which is not in accordance with the previous leak which mentions the base clock at 2.8 GHz while the listing mentions the base clock to be 3.3 GHz which has also been confirmed in a 3DMark entry by _Rogame.

So it might be due to the ES nature of the chip or Intel has revised the specs of most of their lineup as I speculated in my previous post about the Core i7-10700K hitting boost clocks as high as 5.3 GHz. You can also find a few benchmarks of the 10th Generation Desktop CPUs here and here.

Intel 400-Series Platform and LGA 1200 Socket Support For Comet Lake Desktop

It is now confirmed that Intel is indeed moving to a new socket with their 400-series boards that will be introduced next year too. While the LGA 1200 socket has the same dimensions as the LGA 1151 socket (37.5mm x 37.5mm), the socket keying has shifted to the left side and Comet Lake is no longer electrically or mechanically compatible with Coffee Lake motherboards. Some details of the new LGA 1200 package and socket for Comet Lake:

Comet Lake will transition to a higher pin-count package

Comet Lake LGA will not have backward compatibility with legacy platforms

No changes to ILM dimensions or thermal solution retention

Comet Lake LGA improves power delivery and support for future incremental I/O features

Pin 1 orientation remains the same, but socket keying has shifted left

Blueprints of the LGA 1200 socket (H5) have also been leaked by Momomo_Us, showing the design of the new socket itself and comparing it to the existing LGA 1151 socket (H4).





The pin and socket specific changes between the H5 LGA 1200 and the H4 LGA 1151 socket are detailed in the blueprints posted above. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)

The good thing is that your existing coolers would still be compatible with the LGA 1200 socket so that's one hardware change you shouldn't be worrying about. The Comet Lake-S family will retain support for DDR4-2666 memory UDIMM and support up to 32 GB capacity DIMMs per channel.

Intel plans to have several chipsets deployed in the 400-series family. There would obviously be Z490 which will target the 'K' unlocked SKUs I mentioned above, but aside from that, we are looking at the W480 (Entry Workstation), Q470 (Corporate with Intel vPro), and H410 (Value) chipsets. These would target more corporate and entry tier users. Also interesting to note is that H410 is not pin-compatible with W480 and Q470 chipsets, which reveals a very cut down design for the entry-level chip.

Following are some of the main platform features of the 10th Generation Comet Lake-S family:

Up To 10 processor cores for enhanced performance

Up To 30 PCH-H High-Speed I/O lanes for port flexibility

Up To 40 PCIe 3.0 Lanes (16 CPU, up to 24 PCH)

Media & Display features for premium 4K content support

Integrated + Discrete Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi/BT CNVi) Support

Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) Support

Enhanced Core and memory overclock

Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (10 Gb/s) support

Intel Rapid Storage Technology (Intel RST)

Programmable (Open FW SDK) Quad-Core Audio DSP

C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby

Intel 400-Series Chipset Family:

Chipset Name Intel Z490 Intel W480 Intel Q470 Intel H410 Total HSIO Lanes 46 Lanes (16 CPU + 30 PCH) 46 Lanes (16 CPU+ 30 PCH) 46 Lanes (16 CPU+ 30 PCH) 30 Lanes (16 CPU+ 14 PCH) Total PCIe 3.0 Lanes (CPU + PCH) Up To 40 (16 CPU + Up To 40 (16 CPU + Up To 40 (16 CPU + 22(16 CPU + 6 PCIe 2.0) Chipset PCIe 3.0 Lanes Up To 24 Up To 24 Up To 24 6 (PCIe 2.0 Only) SATA 3.0 Ports Up To 8 Up To 8 Up To 6 4 Maximum USB 3.2 Ports Gen 2 (10 Gb/s) / Gen 1 (5 Gb/s) 8/10 8/10 6/10 0/4 Tota USB Ports (Maximum USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gb/s)) 14 (10) 14 (10) 14 (10) 10 (4) Intel RST Technology For PCIe 3.0 storage ports 3 PCH 3 PCH 3 PCH 0 eSPI 2 Chip Select 2 Chip Select 2 Chip Select 1 Chip Select Overclocking Support Yes N/A N/A N/A Processor PCIe Express 3.0 Lanes Configuration 1x16 or 2x8 or 1x8 + 2x4 1x16 or 2x8 or 1x8 + 2x4 1x16 or 2x8 or 1x8 + 2x4 1x16 Display Support (Ports / Pipes) 3/3 3/3 3/3 3/2 DMI 3.0 Lanes 4 4 4 4 (DMI 2.0 Only) System Memory Channels / DPC 2/2 (DDR4-2666) 2/2 (DDR4-2666) 2/2 (DDR4-2666) 2/1 (DDR4-2666)

In terms of chipset features, W480 would be the most feature-rich of the three chipsets that are mentioned here. Z490 would be the most appealing for the enthusiast and gaming audience, but let's take a look at the mainstream chipsets. The W480 chipset would offer a total of 46 high-speed IO lanes and a total of 40 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes. The CPUs would retain 16 lanes with the chipset offering up to 24 PCIe 3.0 lanes.

There would be support for up to 8 SATA III ports, 8 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports or 10 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 14 USB 3.2 Gen ports, and Intel RST. Neither of the three chipsets would feature overclock support since that is restricted to the Z490 chipset but we will get more information on overclocking later on from Intel themselves. Expect more information on the Z490 motherboards and Comet Lake-S desktop CPU family in the coming months with launch expected in April / May 2020.

What will be the best choice for Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake-S Desktop lineup to compete against AMD's Ryzen 3000 CPUs? Aggressive Prices

Bundle Promotions

Higher overclocking headroom

Optimize power consumption

Compatibility with existing boards View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.