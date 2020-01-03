It looks like more Intel 400-series motherboards for 10th Gen Comet Lake desktop CPUs have started leaking out with the latest variants from ASUS and Biostar. The leaks cover ASUS's whole 400-series portfolio along with a teaser from Biostar of what seems to be their next-gen Z490 motherboard.

ASUS's Entire Z490 Motherboard Portfolio For 10th Gen Intel Comet Lake Desktop CPU Leaks Out

The ASUS motherboard lineup leak comes from HD-Tecnologia who have received the list of all 400-series motherboards that the manufacturer is preparing for Intel's 10th Gen desktop family. There are a total of 29 motherboards listed in ASUS's 400 series lineup which include 15 Z490, 1 W480, 5 H470, and 8 B460 models. The Z490 models being the top-end variants get the flagship models such as the ROG Maximus XII Extreme, ROG Maximus XII Apex, and the ROG Maximus XII Formula. Following is the list of all the motherboards that have been leaked.

ASUS Z490 Chipset Motherboards

PRIME Z490-A

PRIME Z490M-PLUS

PRIME Z490-P

ROG STRIX Z490-A GAMING

ROG STRIX Z490-E GAMING

ROG STRIX Z490-F GAMING

ROG STRIX Z490-G GAMING

ROG STRIX Z490-H GAMING

ROG STRIX Z490-I GAMING

TUF GAMING Z490-PLUS

TUF GAMING Z490-PLUS (WI-FI)

ROG MAXIMUS XII APEX

ROG MAXIMUS XII EXTREME

ROG MAXIMUS XII FORMULA

ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO (WI-FI)

ASUS W480 Chipset Motherboards

Pro WS W480-ACE

ASUS H470 Chipset Motherboards

PRIME H470M-PLUS

PRIME H470-PLUS

ROG STRIX H470-I GAMING

TUF GAMING H470-PRO

TUF GAMING H470-PRO (WI-FI)

ASUS B460 Chipset Motherboards

Prime B460M-A

PRIME B460M-K

PRIME B460-PLUS

ROG STRIX B460-F GAMING

ROG STRIX B460-G GAMING

ROG STRIX B460-H GAMING

ROG STRIX B460-I GAMING

TUF GAMING B460-PRO (WI-FI)

The source mentions that no H410 motherboards have been listed as of yet but we could see them once the lineup is officially introduced in the coming months. As for Biostar, they also posted a new teaser that shows a new motherboard with looks unlike any of their Z390 or X570 motherboards released to date.

Z490 series motherboards from Gigabyte/AORUS were also listed very recently at EEC. There's also a single W480 motherboard which is part of the new workstation branded chipsets that Intel has in stock for 10th Gen workstation builders:

Z490 AORUS MASTER WATERFORCE Z4 PRO AX

Z490 AORUS ELITE AC

Z490 VISION

W480 DESIGNARE ECC

H470I AORUS PRO AX

The motherboard can be seen sporting an LGA retention so it's definitely an Intel chipset based motherboard but releasing a Z390 motherboard this late doesn't make sense which is why I am inclined to believe that this is a Z490 chipset based motherboard with the LGA 1200 socket design. The motherboard has a new RGB lit I/O cover which looks great and we might even get a decent look at some Z490 motherboards or prototypes at CES 2020.

Intel Core i9-10900K 10 Core CPU Benchmarks Shows It’s More or Less A Core i9-9900K With Up To 30% Better Multi-Threading Performance

Intel 400-Series Platform and LGA 1200 Socket Support

It is now confirmed that Intel is indeed moving to a new socket with their 400-series boards that will be introduced next year too. While the LGA 1200 socket has the same dimensions as the LGA 1151 socket (37.5mm x 37.5mm), the socket keying has shifted to the left side and Comet Lake is no longer electrically or mechanically compatible with Coffee Lake motherboards. Some details of the new LGA 1200 package and socket for Comet Lake:

Comet Lake will transition to a higher pin-count package

Comet Lake LGA will not have backward compatibility with legacy platforms

No changes to ILM dimensions or thermal solution retention

Comet Lake LGA improves power delivery and support for future incremental I/O features

Pin 1 orientation remains the same, but socket keying has shifted left

Blueprints of the LGA 1200 socket (H5) have also been leaked by Momomo_Us, showing the design of the new socket itself and comparing it to the existing LGA 1151 socket (H4).





The pin and socket specific changes between the H5 LGA 1200 and the H4 LGA 1151 socket are detailed in the blueprints posted above. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)

The good thing is that your existing coolers would still be compatible with the LGA 1200 socket so that's one hardware change you shouldn't be worrying about. The Comet Lake-S family will retain support for DDR4-2666 memory UDIMM and support up to 32 GB capacity DIMMs per channel.

Intel plans to have several chipsets deployed in the 400-series family. There would obviously be Z490 which will target the 'K' unlocked SKUs I mentioned above, but aside from that we are looking at the W480 (Entry Workstation), Q470 (Corporate with Intel vPro), and H410 (Value) chipsets. These would target more corporate and entry tier users. Also interesting to note is that H410 is not pin-compatible with W480 and Q470 chipsets, which reveals a very cut down design for the entry-level chip.

Following are some of the main platform features of the 10th Generation Comet Lake-S family:

Up To 10 processor cores for enhanced performance

Up To 30 PCH-H High-Speed I/O lanes for port flexibility

Up To 40 PCIe 3.0 Lanes (16 CPU, up to 24 PCH)

Media & Display features for premium 4K content support

Integrated + Discrete Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi/BT CNVi) Support

Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) Support

Enhanced Core and memory overclock

Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (10 Gb/s) support

Intel Rapid Storage Technology (Intel RST)

Programmable (Open FW SDK) Quad-Core Audio DSP

C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby

Intel 400-Series Chipset Family:

Chipset Name Intel Z490 Intel W480 Intel Q470 Intel H410 Total HSIO Lanes 46 Lanes (16 CPU + 30 PCH) 46 Lanes (16 CPU+ 30 PCH) 46 Lanes (16 CPU+ 30 PCH) 30 Lanes (16 CPU+ 14 PCH) Total PCIe 3.0 Lanes (CPU + PCH) Up To 40 (16 CPU + Up To 40 (16 CPU + Up To 40 (16 CPU + 22(16 CPU + 6 PCIe 2.0) Chipset PCIe 3.0 Lanes Up To 24 Up To 24 Up To 24 6 (PCIe 2.0 Only) SATA 3.0 Ports Up To 8 Up To 8 Up To 6 4 Maximum USB 3.2 Ports Gen 2 (10 Gb/s) / Gen 1 (5 Gb/s) 8/10 8/10 6/10 0/4 Tota USB Ports (Maximum USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gb/s)) 14 (10) 14 (10) 14 (10) 10 (4) Intel RST Technology For PCIe 3.0 storage ports 3 PCH 3 PCH 3 PCH 0 eSPI 2 Chip Select 2 Chip Select 2 Chip Select 1 Chip Select Overclocking Support Yes N/A N/A N/A Processor PCIe Express 3.0 Lanes Configuration 1x16 or 2x8 or 1x8 + 2x4 1x16 or 2x8 or 1x8 + 2x4 1x16 or 2x8 or 1x8 + 2x4 1x16 Display Support (Ports / Pipes) 3/3 3/3 3/3 3/2 DMI 3.0 Lanes 4 4 4 4 (DMI 2.0 Only) System Memory Channels / DPC 2/2 (DDR4-2666) 2/2 (DDR4-2666) 2/2 (DDR4-2666) 2/1 (DDR4-2666)

In terms of chipset features, W480 would be the most feature-rich of the three chipsets that are mentioned here. Z490 would be the most appealing for the enthusiast and gaming audience, but let's take a look at the mainstream chipsets. The W480 chipset would offer a total of 46 high-speed IO lanes and a total of 40 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes. The CPUs would retain 16 lanes with the chipset offering up to 24 PCIe 3.0 lanes.

There would be support for up to 8 SATA III ports, 8 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports or 10 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 14 USB 3.2 Gen ports, and Intel RST. Neither of the three chipsets would feature overclock support since that is restricted to the Z490 chipset but we will get more information on overclocking later on from Intel themselves. Expect more information on the Z490 motherboards and Comet Lake-S desktop CPU family at CES 2020 where we should get more details about Intel's next-gen desktop family roadmap. Our sources have pointed out a proper launch in February 2020.

