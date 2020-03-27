Insurgency: Sandstorm Free to Play for a Limited Time, Now Includes Official Mod Support

Hardcore tactical FPS Insurgency: Sandstorm recently dropped perhaps its biggest update yet, and everybody now has the opportunity to try out the new content, as the game is free-to-play from now until April 1. While you don’t get to keep the game once the trial period is up, it is currently on sale for only $15 (50 percent off). Not a bad deal!

As mentioned, Insurgency: Sandstorm recently released update 1.6, which includes a new map, weapons, official mod support, and more. Here’s the full rundown:

New Map: Power Plant - Power Plant is a fast, action-packed map, designed around CQB principles. There may be an enemy around every corner, which makes this map a lot more intense to play than any of our previous levels. Always have someone watching your back!

New Weapons - Chambered in big stinking 7.62x51mm NATO rounds, the Tavor 7 and ACE 52 have been added for the Advisor classes. These cutting edge high caliber assault rifles are sure to give your enemy a bad day. And a gaping exit wound.

More Domination Modes - You can now experience the Domination game-mode on more than one map, including Power Plant, Refinery, Outskirts, Precinct, and Summit. What else is there to say?

Level Editor & In-Game Mod Browser - In the 1.6 update, we will be rolling out mod tools to the public. This will include the full Unreal Engine Editor that we use to create our own levels. The editor has built-in tools for uploading your mod and updating it. Mods and guides will be available through Mod.io which will become the modding hub for the game. Mod.io is fully integrated into the game and allows community servers to host modded content and players connecting to their server will automatically be able to download the mods the server is running.

New Cosmetic Items - You asked and we heard you. Headsets have been added for the Security by popular demand so you can spice up your head silhouette. And for those of you just getting back to battle from the gym, don your compression shirt so you can flex on those Insurgent ne'er do wells. For the Insurgents, show off your menacing side with the Smooth Mask, or go full dandy with a stylish red, blue, gray, or classic black leather jacket.

Insurgency: Sandstorm is available now on PC. The game is finally set to storm onto Xbox One and PS4 on August 25.