Evil West PC Requirements Quite Low, but Performance Mode is Only 1080p on PS5/XSX

Evil West launches in just a little over a week, and publisher Focus Home Entertainment has published the game’s PC requirements and the visual modes you can expect on consoles. Starting with PC, you won’t have to have any sort of particularly beefy rig, as Recommended specs only require a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 590.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500k (3.3 GHz) or AMD FX-6300 X6 (3.5 GHz)

Memory: 8 GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon RX 460

Notes: 1080p, 30fps, Medium settings

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-10505 (3.2 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 51600 (3.2 GHz)

Memory: 16 GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 590

Notes: 1080p, 60fps, Epic settings

Considering Evil West’s very reasonable PC requirements, the game should really be able to sing on next-gen consoles, right? Well, not so fast. While Evil West will run at 4K and 30fps in Quality mode, if you want 60fps, the game will only run at 1080p. Meanwhile, on the Xbox Series S your only option seems to be 1080p/30fps. All last-gen consoles are also stuck at 30fps, even the mid-gen Xbox One X and PS4 Pro.

Xbox One: 1080p @ 30fps

Xbox One X: 2160p @ 30fps

Xbox One S: 1080p @ 30fps

Xbox Series X: 2160p @ 30fps (Quality) / 1080p @ 60fps (Performance)

PS4: 1080p @ 30fps

PS4 Pro: 1080p @ 30fps (with improved graphical quality compared to PS4)

PS5: 2160p @ 30fps (quality) / 1080p @ 60fps (performance)

This definitely seems to hint at a game that’s not very well-optimized on consoles. For a fast-paced shooter like Evil West, 60fps really should have been prioritized, but it seems like it was an afterthought. Flying Wild Hog’s last game, Shadow Warrior 3, wasn’t particularly well-optimized for consoles either, so perhaps we should have seen this coming.

Evil West launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 22.