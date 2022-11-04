Atomic Heart Shows Off an Intense Boss Fight in 10 Minutes of New Footage

The visually-impressive BioShock-inspired shooter Atomic Heart has a confirmed February 2023 release date, and IGN and developer Mundfish have released a new chunk of gameplay showcasing one of the game’s bosses. This boss is a large robotic sphere, which is a concept that’s been done before, but Atomic Heart’s take sets itself apart with its wide variety of attacks and intricate animations. This is one intimidating ball, and whoever was playing the game at IGN dies multiple times (and I don’t blame them). Check out the boss battle for yourself, below.

Damn, I’m going to have to make sure my thumbs are in peak condition before I try out this game. Haven’t been keeping up with Atomic Heart? Do check out Wccftech’s latest Q&A with Mundfish and the following key features…

The Future USSR - A global system failure happens at the Soviet Facility №3826 that leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3 and your task is to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale accident and prevent the leakage of classified information threatening to destroy the whole world.

Fierce Fighting - Study the behavior of your enemies and how they relate to each other. Use the varied arsenal of arms and special abilities of your polymer glove. Turn everything into a weapon: environment, objects, your own body, and even enemies themselves! Every fight will be different from the last.

The Face of the Soviet Dream - Explore huge research facilities and test sites. Find out more about the employees and their ways of life and work. Uncover soviet secrets! But know that death hides in every corner. Can you survive?

A Closed World Ecosystem - A neural network named "Kollektiv" unifies ground-based and flying robots alike into a single hivemind. If you are noticed either above or under the ground, the reinforcements from the nearest factory will come to kill you. Use hacking to break in unnoticed.

Craft and Modify - Use pieces and components with the "Chaika 3.0" device to create more than 30 types of melee weapons and firearms. Cassette cartridges and various modifications will help you use the environment to your advantage and exploit enemy vulnerabilities.

Atomic Heart developer publisher Mundfish was founded in Moscow, but there have been rumors much of the team has relocated following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and, in fact, the company is now headquartered in Cyprus. That said, the exact distribution of the studio is unclear at the moment. Mundfish has partnered with Focus Home Entertainment to publish the game internationally.

Atomic Heart is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on February 21, 2023.