Menu
Company

Image of iPhone 14 Pro Screen Protector Shows The Display’s Dual-Cutout Design

Ali Salman
Aug 4, 2022
iPhone 14 Pro Max Display Dual-Cutout Display Screen Protector

Apple will release the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models next month with a boatload of forward-facing additions. While the standard models will look more or less the same, the iPhone 14 Pro models are slated to receive a major redeisgn. One of the biggest changes coming with the flagship models is the dual-cutout display. An image of the iPhone 14 Pro screen protector has appeared online that aims to show the size of the dual-cutout display. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Alleged Image of the iPhone 14 Pro Screen Protector Reveals Size of the Dual-Cutout Display

The image was shared by Ice Universe on Twitter, showing the potential size of the pill-shaped and pinhole cutout. The protector also shows the bezels that the protector will be covering and it appears to be pretty thin. As can be seen, the dual-cutout in the display is seen to take up a lot of space. It was previously reported that the flagship models will feature a slightly bigger display with 6.12-inch for the iPhone 14 Pro and 6.68-inch for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Related StoryAli Salman
Apple Makes it Easier to Switch to iPhone by Sharing a Video for Android Users
iPhone 14 Pro Max Display Dual-Cutout Display Screen Protector

Other than the screen, the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a bigger camera plateau with upgraded sensors. Another major addition is support for Always-On display. It was previously discovered in the latest Xcode beta what the Always-On display will look like. Take note that only the iPhone 14 Pro models will get the technology due to the higher-end display. The standard models will come with a 60Hz refresh rate display while the 'Pro' models are slated to feature a 120Hz variable refresh rate display.

Apple will finally ditch the notch in its iPhone models starting with iPhone 15 but this year, only the 'Pro' models are expected to come with a dual-cutout display. Do take the news with a pinch of salt as the final word rests with Apple.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your thoughts on the size of the dual-cutout display in the comments section below.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order