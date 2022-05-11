All iPhone 15 Models to Come With a Dual-Cutout Display Next Year

Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 14 Pro models with a dual-cutout display later this year. The pill-shaped cutout will house all the essential Face ID components while the hole punch will carry the front-facing camera. However, the standard variants of the iPhone 14 lineup will stick to the smaller notch as the current models. According to a prominent display analyst, all models of the iPhone 15 lineup will feature a dual-cutout display. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Display Analyst Claims All iPhone 15 Models Will Rock the Dual-Cutout Display Next Year

In a tweet, display analyst Ross Young shared that all models of the iPhone 15 series will feature a dual-cutout display. This means that the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will come with a pill-shaped and hole-punch cutout. In contrast, Apple is only expected to launch the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a dual-cutout design. The standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will feature a notch.

Apple Has Secured a Deal With Periscope Lens Supplier for 2023’s iPhone 15 Lineup

Based on the technical challenges remaining for under panel cameras to meet discerning brands quality requirements as well as panel manufacturers' cost requirements, I still believe this roadmap makes sense for the iPhone. pic.twitter.com/3ck5X3sVcL — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 10, 2022

Apple will potentially use the new dual-cutout design before it finally makes a switch to in-display technology. Moreover, the company will stick to the new display layout for at least two years before incorporating in-display sensors for Face ID and front-facing cameras. Young believes that Apple will use in-display Face ID with iPhone 16 Pro models in 2024 while in-display Face ID and the front-facing camera will arrive in 2026 with iPhone 18 Pro models.

It was recently discovered that the iPhone 14 Pro models will have a slightly larger display size to accommodate the new pill-shaped and hole-punch sensors. Apple will launch the iPhone 14 Pro models with the new layout in September of this year if there are no shortages in terms of supply. Take note that news related to the iPhone 15 and the dual-cutout display is still young and the company could alter its course as it sees fit, so be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you looking forward to the dual-cutout layout on the iPhone 15 models? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.