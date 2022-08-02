Xcode 14 Beta Shares Details on Always-On Display Coming With iPhone 14 Pro Models

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 lineup is a mere month away from launch and we are hearing details on what we can expect from the flagship devices. The company seems to be increasing the gap between the standard iPhone 14 models and the iPhone 14 Pro models by introducing exclusive features for the higher-end variants. One such feature will be the new Always-On display on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to the latest, references and details for the Always-On display have been found in the latest Xcode 14 beta. Scroll down to read more details on what you can expect from the upcoming addition.

Latest Xcode 14 Beta Shares Details on the Always-On Display Rumored to Arrive With iPhone 14 Pro Models

Apple will potentially announce the iPhone 14 lineup sometime in September. The 'Pro' models are expected to come with a dual-cutout display along with support for Always-On technology. This is not the first time that we are hearing details on the upcoming feature. We have previously covered a sneak peek of what the Always-On display might look like on the iPhone 14 Pro models running iOS 16.

According to developer Steve Moser, the latest Xcode 14 beta houses interesting details on the iOS 16 Lock Screen. The Lock Screen interface eliminates details from the widgets on the screen until the screen wakes up. What this means is that the iPhone 14 Pro models could potentially remove personal information from the widgets along with other content on the Lock Screen when the Always-On display is active.

A preview of the rumored iPhone 14 Pro ‘Always on Display’ feature might have been leaked by Xcode 14 beta 4 Simulator. Attached are the first two frames of a video of waking the sim. The first image (Always on Display mode) removes texture from the whale image in the widget 🧵 https://t.co/YDsTmuHotb pic.twitter.com/jPYDGh7m6k — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) August 1, 2022

Other than this, another iOS developer @rhogelleim also noted that there are signs of a black and white version of the widget which is typically shown in color in the latest beta of Xcode 14. Potentially, this could be in reference to how the iPhone 14 Pro would display information when the Always-On display is active.

The latest Xcode 14 beta also shares details on a "Sleep" state for wallpapers. The wallpaper will be dimmed when the iPhone 14 Pro is Locked and inactive. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a display with a variable refresh rate that can go as low as 1Hz. This will give room for an Always-On display. Take note that the new technology will be exclusive to the 'Pro' models since the standard models will feature a 60Hz refresh rate display.

This is all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on the Always-On display on iPhone 14 Pro models? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.