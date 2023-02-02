Galaxy S23 Ultra Beats The iPhone 14 Pro Max In 3DMark’s Wild Life Extreme Test, But Fails To Repeat the Same Result At Lower Settings

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is armed with an upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with higher CPU and GPU clock speeds that allow Samsung’s flagship to obtain more performance in certain benchmarks. In 3DMark’s Wild Life Extreme, the iPhone 14 Pro Max gets handily beaten by it newest competitor, but an interesting aspect of the benchmark is that in the low present, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ends up performing worse.

Galaxy S23 Ultra loses to the iPhone 14 Pro Max in both single-core, multi-core, and low settings of 3DMark’s Wild Life Extreme

A series of performance tests were run by PhoneArena, to see how the Galaxy S23 Ultra has progressed against its competitors, and its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Earlier, we reported that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 running in the latest flagship was twice as fast as the Exynos 2200 powering the Galaxy S22 Ultra when running the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme. In the same test, the Galaxy S23 Ultra beats the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the high settings preset, and while the difference is not that pronounced, Samsung’s top-end model takes the top spot.

However, in Geekbench 5’s single-core and multi-core test run, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will have some catching up to do next year, as the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s A16 Bionic gets the better of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. What is strange about the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme test is that the low preset shows that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is slower than the iPhone 14 Pro Max for some reason.

Galaxy S23 Ultra goes up against the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the Pixel 7 Pro in a variety of tests / Image Credits - PhoneArena

PhoneArena does not mention the reason for this difference, but it is possible the chipset has some stability issues going on that might be addressed in a future software update. The Pixel 7 Pro cannot even be a part of the conversation because it loses to last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra. These tests show that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 delivers significant GPU performance improvements, but compute performance still trails behind the A16 Bionic.

For 2024, Qualcomm might once again stick with TSMC for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while also collaborating with Samsung to produce a higher-binned version of the next flagship chipset. In this way, there is a likelihood that the Galaxy S24 Ultra might catch up to the iPhone 15 Ultra launching later this year. We will still find out why the Galaxy S23 Ultra trails behind the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the low settings of 3DMark’s Wild Life Extreme test, so stay tuned.