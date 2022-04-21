iPhone 14 Pro to Potentially Feature Significantly Rounder Design Due to Larger Rear Camera Array

Apple will launch the new iPhone 14 series in the second half of this year. While we have covered several leaks and rumors related to the design of the devices, the latest information suggests that Apple's iPhone 14 Pro could feature significantly rounder corners. The rounder corners would be set in place to match the larger rear camera array, according to information shared by Ian Zelbo.

iPhone 14 Pro Models to Feature Significantly Rounder Design to Seamlessly House the Rear Camera Array

Ian Zelbo creates renders for Apple products based on leaked information. He believes that the iPhone 14 Pro models could feature significantly rounder corners due to larger radii (via MacRumors). The information comes into light by cross-referencing leaked schematics, accessory molds, CAD renders, and more. However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max features virtually the same radii as the current iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple to Ditch the Dual-Coutout Display in 2024 and Implement In-Display Face ID and Camera With iPhone 16

Apple could potentially make the corners significantly rounder on the iPhone 14 Pro due to the larger rear camera array. The reason for the bigger camera array is due to the upgraded 48MP camera system with a 57 percent bigger sensor. Apple will need to amend the design of the iPhone 14 Pro models to seamlessly accommodate the camera array. According to Zelbo, the larger corner radii do not match the rounded camera array plateau on the back but it is significantly closer.

We are expecting major changes for the iPhone 14 Pro models when it comes to the display. On the front, we are expecting Apple to use a dual-cutout design for Face ID components and front camera setup. In addition to this, it is also expected that the iPhone 14 series will feature 20 percent smaller bezels compared to current models. The display redesign would be necessary based on the significantly rounded corners of the iPhone 14 Pro. Nonetheless, the final word rests with Apple, so do take the news with a pinch of salt.

We will share more details on the subject as soon as the final renders are shared by the designer. This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the subject? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.