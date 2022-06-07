iOS 16 Code Reveals ‘Always-on Display’ References for Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple’s preview of iOS 16 included a ton of new features during the WWDC 2022 keynote, but now that the event is concluded and the first developer beta is available, references to the ‘always-on display’ feature belonging exclusively to the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been spotted.

We previously reported that both the aforementioned flagships would arrive later this year with upgraded LTPO screens whose refresh rate could drop to as low as 1Hz. However, another feature expected to arrive for both handsets is ‘always-on display’ which already exists on Android smartphones for a few years now. According to 9to5Mac, there are multiple references in iOS 16 that confirm support for the feature.

The report states that in iOS 16, there are three new frameworks added that relate to the backlight management of the iPhone’s display. For those that do not know, backlight management is key for enabling this ‘always-on display.’ These three frameworks discovered all use some aspect of iOS 16, such as the Lock Screen. In the latest software update, Apple engineers can also test this feature on unsupported models, such as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, prior to the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

This testing could be done to see how the ‘always-on display’ feature would look aesthetically on the newer models, what kind of effect it would have on battery power, and how notable those notifications would look. Unfortunately, the feature itself would not be officially available on current-generation iPhones.

