iiyama Has Released the GB3461WQSU Red Eagle Gaming Monitor

iiyama has released the Red Eagle GB3461WQSU monitor that has a 3440 x 1440 resolution, 1 ms response time, and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. This monitor also features support for AMD's FreeSync Premium support. These features allow this monitor to help high-action games, like CS:GO, or racing simulator games get a competitive edge when compared to the standard 60 Hz refresh rate monitors.

The Red Eagle GB3461WQSU features a UWQHD resolution, and this resolution has an aspect ratio of 21:9 rather than the standard 16:9 for most monitors. This UWQHD resolution, the native resolution of this monitor is 3440 x 1440 and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. This higher refresh rate makes this monitor perfect for high-action gamers that play either FPS or Racing simulators. This panel also features a contrast ratio of 1,000:1 and a brightness of 350 cd/m². This monitor has a total size of 34," which allows for more screen space and a wider overall monitor.

The monitor uses IPS technology, which offers a 100% coverage of the sRGB color range. The IPS panel features a viewable angle of 89° on either side, which makes this monitor perfect for a multi-monitor set up. This monitor also features support for AMD's FreeSync Premium technology, and this technology eliminates any screen tearing. This monitor also features support for displaying HDR content and guarantees low input latency a low framerate compensation.

For connectivity, this monitor features two HDMI ports that support 3440 x 1440 with a refresh rate of 120 Hz alongside those HDMI inputs this monitor has two DisplayPort inputs, that support a 3440 x 1440 resolution with the higher refresh rate of 144 Hz. Alongside those video inputs, this monitor has a USB hub that provides two 3.0 USB ports as well as a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Pricing for the GB3461WQSU Red Eagle Gaming Monitor hasn't been released by iiyama, but a Dutch retailer has the monitor listed for €479, or $524. This retailer also stated that the availability for next week.