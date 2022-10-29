Menu
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 EAGLE Custom Graphics Card Pictured

Jason R. Wilson
Oct 29, 2022, 12:56 AM EDT
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 EAGLE Custom Graphics Card Pictured 1

The first pictures of Gigabyte's brand new EAGLE custom design which will be used by the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card have been revealed by Videocardz. The physically larger size makes a noticeable difference between this graphics card and its predecessor, outside of the expected increased performance gains and power.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 Eagle Graphics Card Pictured, 3.5 Slots & 3-Fan Cooling

The Gigabyte EAGLE GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card will show a new three-and-a-half slots design with 3 110mm cooling fans previously seen on the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 overclocked (OC) GPUs.

gigabyte-geforce-rtx-4080-16gb-eagle-oc-2
gigabyte-geforce-rtx-4080-16gb-eagle-oc-5
2 of 9

Yes, NVIDIA did "unlaunch" their GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB GPU due to terrible performance based on where the card was in the full RTX 40 series product series. The new card from Gigabyte will not be part of this particular event since it is the 16 GB variant. Some features on the graphics card that can be seen include the 16-pin power connector, three DisplayPort 1.4a connectors, and just one HDMI 2.1 port, removing an additional DP port that the Gigabyte RTX 3080 Eagle variant sported.

Gigabyte GeForce RTXC 4080 EAGLE GPU. Image source: Gigabyte via VideoCardz.

The new Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 EAGLE graphics card is factory-overclocked and features the AD103 GPU, using the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture with 9728 CUDA Cores and 16GB of GDDR6X memory. It is built on the 4nm production process designed by semiconductor giant TSMC. We can safely assume that the card will support DirectX 12 and Vulkan graphics technologies.

Gigabyte GeForce RTXC 4080 EAGLE GPU. Image source: Gigabyte via VideoCardz.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 series performed in early tests lower than previous generations from the company. This "new" RTX 4080 from NVIDIA and its partners will hopefully perform better than early tests.

The exact pricing and specifications are primarily unknown for the new Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 EAGLE graphics card, but the leading company NVIDIA plans to release the RTX 4080 on November 16th, 2022, for $1199. It is speculated that this card will also release for similar pricing.

News Source: VideoCardz

