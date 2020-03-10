Since both NVIDIA's SLI and AMD's Crossfire multi-graphics card systems are losing popularity, systems have fewer spare expansion slots in our full-size ATX PCs. Icy Dock has introduced the ToughArmor MB839SP-B adapter, which turned a PCIe 1x expansion slot into a hot-swappable 2.5-inch drive bay for SATA drives.

The ToughArmor MB839SP-B rugged removable drive bay is perfect any PC that may need to offer a hot-swappable 2.5-Inch drive bay

The ToughArmor MB839SP-B rugged removable drive bay for 2.5" SATA hard drive and SSDs (9.5mm height). Utilizing the standard PCIe 2.0 interface and this removable bay only takes up a single PCIe expansion slot, the MB839SP-B allows your system to offer an additional hot-swappable drive bay for hard drive disks (HDDs) and solid-state drives (SSDs) even when your system may not have an open SATA port or an empty drive bay. Because the single PCIe port handles both power and data, there is less clutter as there is no need to run a SATA data cord or a power cable to the hot-swappable drive. This adapter fully supports hot-swapping drives with its removable drive tray.

The ToughArmor MB839SP-B is designed for the PCIe 2.0 and PCIe 3.0 single channel (x1) interface, and maximum compatibility. This adapter is also compatible with PCIe x4, PCIe x8, and PCIe x16 full-length PCIe slots. Not only does this adapter offer fantastic compatibility, but this adapter also features a Metal Chassis Construction.

This Metal Chassis Construction provides the maximum drive protection, the ruggedized full-metal chassis, tray and mounting bracket help to ensure a long product life, and further aid in heat dissipation. An anti-vibration mechanism built into the chassis not only reduces noise and protects against environmental damage.

This enclosure has a large amount of heat dissipation, and the side provides this maximum heat dissipation ventilated holes for optimal cooling. The large ventilation holes on both sides of the enclosure work with your systems cooling system to keep you drives cool, even while under load.

The ToughArmor MB839SP-B allows you to connect more SATA drives even when your system has no more SATA ports. The ToughArmor MB839SP-B was found on Amazon for a steep price of $64.99.