Philips has announced its 279C9 monitor, which offers a zero-bezel design, a 4K screen resolution, and also utilizes an IPS panel. The 279C9 monitor provides a screen size of up to 27 inches, and with the zero-bezel design to the frame results in a monitor perfect for a multi-monitor setup.

Philips Introduces the 279C9 monitor with availability in the UK, and the Eurozone planned for the end of August

The 279C9 monitor offers a higher than average display resolution, having a 4K screen resolution, which allows for much more clarity of images, which is required when dealing with extremely detailed images or models that are commonly seen on CAD. This means that with the 4K resolution, this monitor would be ideal for content consumption as various sites like YouTube and Netflix offer 4K content.

In addition to the 4K screen resolution, the 279C9 monitor features a maximum refresh rate of 60 Hz for HDMI inputs, and for DisplayPort input, the maximum refresh rate is up to 75 Hz. Most gamers may want to skip this monitor due to the lower refresh rate, but YouTube enthusiasts will enjoy the AMD FreeSync support, which ensures that the monitor remains screen-tear free.

This monitor also features support for DispplayHDR 400, providing much more life-like visuals, DisplayHDR 400 also comes with global dimming and features a peak brightness of up to 400 nits.

The 279C9 monitor also features various technologies to reduce eyestrain, these technologies include the LowBlue Mode, which reduces the amount of harmful blue light emitted by the monitor and the Flicker-free technology, which reduces the flicker that monitors often produce and can lead to eye fatigue.







This monitor comes included with a USB-C port that can support USB power delivery 3.0, and according to Philips, allows this monitor to charge devices up to 65-watts. The connections for this monitor include DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports, the USB dock allows for up to four USB 3.2 ports.

The Philips 279C9 monitor will be available at the end of August, with the monitor retailing for £439 in the UK and €489 in the Eurozone. There has been no information on when this monitor will be available in the United States.