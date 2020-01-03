Hubsan Zino 2 Drone With 3-Axis Gimbal, 4K-60fps UHD Camera, Additional Batteries Available at a Discount

While there might be numerous high-end drones out there in the market but the prices are not so attractive. With that into consideration, we have the perfect option that will serve you as your go-to drone. That's right, we're talking about the Hubsan Zino 2 which is now available at a massive discount for a limited time. Let's dive in to see some more details on the matter.

Hubsan Zino 2 Drone Now Available at a Discount for a Limited Time - Also Comes with 2 Additional Batteries

The Hubsan Zino 2 is a great option if you're a beginner or a professional. In addition, take note that the discount is available for a limited time. This means that the price drop will revert back to its original model. So be sure to order your share as soon as you can. Now, let'ss get down to the product details.

The Hubsan Zino 2 is a great option with high-end features but costs much less. The build quality is great which ensures that it can withstand harsh weather conditions. The range is great which you can check out below. The quadcopter is designed for enhanced stability which results in sharp image and video quality.

Main Features

1. 6km upgraded remote control distance, the image transmission distance is even more distant.

2. 4K-60fps camera, support RAW format, photo lossless output and time-lapse shooting

3. 1/2.3 inch CMOS larger lens size, better low light effect.

4. Remote controller with digital display, visible in strong lights.

5. The flight endurance up to 33 minutes (windless); Accurate battery power monitoring.

6. Update the latest firmware of aircraft and remote control online through App.

7. Negative film are downloaded directly via a wireless link.

8. The gimbal is detachable.

9. Support using the transmitter to control the drone DIRECTLY.

The camera is one of the best aspects of the Hubsan Zino 2 and it boasts some specific features which offer some pretty great results. If you're interested in more details on the camera, check out the specifications below.

Camera

Image sensor: 1/2.3 inch CMOS sensor

View angle: 80°

Equivalent Focal Length: 24-48mm

Aperture: f/2.2

ISO range: photography: 100-1600 (automatic);100-3200 (manual) Video:100-3200 (automatic);100-3200 (manual)

Shutter speed: 1/8000 - 1/30

Image pixel: 12M

Compress resolution: 4K:3840*2160 30/60fps / 2.7K:2704*1520 30/60fps / 1080P:1920*1080 30/60/120fps / 720P:1280*720 30/60/120/200fps

Video maximum bitrate: 100Mbps

Support file system: FAT32

Image format: JPEG/DNG (RAW)

Video format: MP4 / MOV (h.264 / mpeg-4 AVC)

The controls are easy and the design is stunning plus its best for both beginners and professionals. Apart from its durability, the Hubsan Zino 2 comes cheap and we would definitely advise you to get it as soon as you can before the price drop reverts back to its original model.

The Hubsan Zino 2 is available at a 32 percent off, which makes the price come down to just $399.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Apart from this, take further advantage of the offer which comes with 2 additional batteries and a storage bag. It is available at a 27 percent discount, priced at $479.99. Head over to this link to get your hands on it.

That's all for the offer, be sure to avail it as soon as you can. Also, check out our discount on the Amazfit GTR Lite. Are you looking to get it? Let us know in the comments.