H&S ARPG UNDECEMBER Gets Steam Page, Q1 2022 Launch Window

Seoul-based game developer LINE Games announced the release date of its hack and slash action RPG UNDECEMBER. The game will launch on January 13th, 2022 in South Korea and later in the first quarter globally.

UNDECEMBER, which will be an entirely cross-platform PC and mobile (with no auto-play) game, also got its own Steam page now.

UNDECEMBER Is a PC and Mobile Hack & Slash Game Due This Year

According to the developers, the Campaign will feature up to Act 10 (Episode 2) upon the South Korean launch. The level cap will be 100, with 240 Runes available to be collected. With post-launch updates, LINE Games will add new Acts, Runes, dungeons, and modes, and eventually even the level cap of both characters and items.

UNCHANGED - The fun of Hack & Slash comes from annihilating countless enemies at once.

As a genre where character growth is tied to devastating enemies to obtain new items,

the focus was set upon the proposition to "gain strength after wiping out enemies" during development. Stirring away from the typical growth system, players will be able to enjoy completing their own unique builds. UNDEFINED - Freedom to Select Various Combat Styles

There are no defined classes in UNDECEMBER. Once a character is created after customization, players will be able to freely change around gears and skills based on personal playstyle. Builds are divided into Strength, Dexterity and Intelligence types, but there are no gear or combination restrictions. Players are free to cast magic with a sword or summon minions with a bow, or create any new unique builds of their own. UNLIMITED - Infinite Combination of Skills

Runes are classified by Skill and Link Runes. Link Runes assist the effects of Skill Runes.

These Runes can be equipped in a separate space called the Rune Cast, and can be obtained through farming or by completing quests. Each Rune has levels and grades, which can be upgraded with materials obtained through farming. UNSTOPPABLE - Never-ending Choice of Contents

- Acts: The main scenario of the game.

- Chaos Dungeon: End-game content available after completing the main scenario.

- Boss Raid: A cooperative content with up to 8 players.

- Crusade of Glory: A free-for-all PvP content.

- Guild: Gather up to 50 members to gain exclusive benefits such as Guild Buffs.

Check out a bunch of new UNDECEMBER trailers, one focused on gameplay footage and the others dedicated to explaining the Zodiac, Rune, and Gear systems.