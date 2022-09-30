Hack & Slash F2P ARPG UNDECEMBER Launches on October 12th

UNDECEMBER, the hack and slash free-to-play action RPG developed by Needs Games and published by LINE GAMES, will be released globally on October 12th after debuting on January 13th in the team's home country. It was originally supposed to launch in other regions in the first quarter.

UNDECEMBER will be available on PC via Steam, Android, and iOS with cross-play support. Ahead of the debut, Steam users will also get to play a demo available from October 3rd to October 11th as part of Steam Next Fest.

Main Features

UNCHANGED - The fun of Hack & Slash comes from annihilating countless enemies at once.

As a genre where character growth is tied to devastating enemies to obtain new items, the focus was set upon the proposition to "gain strength after wiping out enemies" during development.

Stirring away from the typical growth system, players will be able to enjoy completing their own unique builds.

UNDEFINED - Freedom to Select Various Combat Styles

There are no defined classes in UNDECEMBER. Once a character is created after customization, players will be able to freely change around gears and skills based on personal playstyle.

Builds are divided into Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence types, but there are no gear or combination restrictions.

Players are free to cast magic with a sword or summon minions with a bow, or create any new unique builds of their own.

UNLIMITED - Infinite Combination of Skills

Runes are classified by Skill and Link Runes. Link Runes assist the effects of Skill Runes.

These Runes can be equipped in a separate space called the Rune Cast and can be obtained through farming or by completing quests. Each Rune has levels and grades, which can be upgraded with materials obtained through farming.

UNSTOPPABLE - Never-ending Choice of Contents

- Acts: The main scenario of UNDECEMBER.

- Chaos Dungeon: End-game content available after completing the main scenario.

- Boss Raid: A cooperative content with up to 8 players.

- Guild: Gather up to 50 members to gain exclusive benefits such as Guild Buffs.